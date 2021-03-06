Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
BusinessLead Story

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

The site revealed that top-paying tech roles in India in 2020-2021 are software architect, technical lead, cloud engineer, senior software engineer, and full-stack developer

0
tech hiring
Tech job postings in India were up 13 percent in January 2021. Pixabay

A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking at 17 percent in November 2020. Tech job postings in India were up 13 percent in January 2021 from a year ago, showed the data from Indeed.

Indeed also assessed the fastest growing tech roles in India and companies actively hiring for these roles from 2020-2021. Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by IT, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), financial services, e-commerce, and consulting sectors.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“With the pandemic necessitating ‘remote working’ and more technology-based business operations, organizations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition,” Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com, said in a statement. “This is reflected in our data, which shows a steady upward shift. We believe that digitization and ‘virtual’ operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors.”

ALSO READ: Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

The site revealed that top-paying tech roles in India in 2020-2021 are software architect, technical lead, cloud engineer, senior software engineer, and full-stack developer. The top fastest-rising tech jobs in India include application developer, IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer, and cloud engineer, among others. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCan Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?
Next articleReport: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Business

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada