Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking at 17 percent in November 2020. Tech job postings in India were up 13 percent in January 2021 from a year ago, showed the data from Indeed.

Indeed also assessed the fastest growing tech roles in India and companies actively hiring for these roles from 2020-2021. Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by IT, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), financial services, e-commerce, and consulting sectors.

“With the pandemic necessitating ‘remote working’ and more technology-based business operations, organizations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition,” Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com, said in a statement. “This is reflected in our data, which shows a steady upward shift. We believe that digitization and ‘virtual’ operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors.”

The site revealed that top-paying tech roles in India in 2020-2021 are software architect, technical lead, cloud engineer, senior software engineer, and full-stack developer. The top fastest-rising tech jobs in India include application developer, IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer, and cloud engineer, among others. (IANS/SP)