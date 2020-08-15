Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home India Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi's Speech
India

Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi’s Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from Red Fort, Delhi

Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi's Speech
Today, India celebrates it's 74th Independence Day. Pixabay

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to the citizens of India while addressing the nation from Red Fort-

  • This is a memorable day as today we remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is likewise a day to show appreciation to Security personnel, which includes Army, paramilitary and police guaranteeing our wellbeing.
  • We’re experiencing distinct times. I can’t see little kids and youngsters before me today (at Red Fort). The novel Coronavirus has halted everybody. In these hard times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived and experienced the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the citizens of India. I offer my thanks to them.
  • PM Narendra Modi pays condolences to the parts of the nation which is confronting natural disasters and calamities and also consoles and reassures our kindred citizens of full help and support in this hour of need.

  • One year from now, we will observe India’s 75th Independence Day. This is significant event.

Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi's Speech
PM Narendra Modi pays condolences to the parts of the nation which is facing natural disasters and calamities. Pinterest

  • In the hours of coronavirus, without thinking about their own lives, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ambulance staff, sanitation workers, police, volunteers and different others are working 24 hours. I salute them.
  • Amidst the Corona pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to assemble an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
  • I am sure that India will understand this dream. I am certain of the capacities, certainty and capability of my kindred Indians. When we choose to accomplish something, we don’t rest till we achieve that objective.
  • It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India’s slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom, says an article of Time of India about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech.
  • In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the determination to be self-reliant and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is on the mind of Indians. We should be ‘vocal for local’. This dream is transforming into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has turned into a ‘mantra’ for the 130 crore Indians today.

Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi's Speech
Aatmanirbhar Bharat has turned into a ‘mantra’ for the 130 crore Indians today, believes PM Modi. Pinterest

  • Today, a portion of the world’s greatest organizations and companies are heading towards India. Alongside ‘Make in India, we need to embrace the ‘mantra’ of ‘Make for World’ too.
  • To take India towards development there is a need to give a new direction to overall infrastructure development. We will achieve this using National Infrastructure Project.
  • One Nation-One Tax, Insolvency, Bankruptcy Code, mergers of banks, is reality of the nation.
  • A couple of months prior, we were bringing in N-95 covers, PPE unit and ventilators from other countries. India isn’t just making these items to satisfy its needs, but at the same time is helping different countries.
  • I am certain that measures like opening up the SPACE sector, will create numerous new employment opportunities for the youth of our country and give them further avenues to sharpen their abilities and potential.
  • The nation is looking forward to spending Rs 100 lakh crore toward this measure. Upto 7,000 tasks have been recognized in various parts. This would be a revolution in infrastructure.
  • This is an era to end silos in infrastructure. To achieve this, a massive scheme Multi-Modal Connectivity Infrastructure has been prepared.
  • A few regions of the nation have stayed underdeveloped. We have distinguished 110 likely regions. Exceptional efforts are being made to give better education, health facilities, and employment opportunities to these areas.
  • Self-reliance is India’s prime target. Self-reliant agriculture, self-reliant farmer.
  • To give present day infrastructure to the farmers of the nation, ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been made.
  • A year ago, there was a record 18% expansion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our nation. The world has indicated trust in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and fortifying of the establishment of our economy.
  • Middle-class has potential and wants new opportunities.
  • Education has a key role to play in achieving the dream of Aatma Nirbhar, present day, new and prosperous India. In this way, we have brought the new education policy and training approach following three decades that has been welcomed all through the nation, which instils new confidence.
  • Before 2014, just 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fiber. Over the most recent 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fiber. In the coming 1000 days, each village of the country will be connected with optical fiber.
  • At whatever point women got opportunity, they made India proud and fortified it. Today, country is resolved to give equivalent opprtunities of self-emloyment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mineshafts, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane.

Indepedence Day 2020: Here are Excerpts From PM Modi's Speech
Today women are working in coal mineshafts, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane, says PM Modi. Pinterest

  • We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report.
  • Out of the 40-crore Jan Dhan bank accounts in the nation, 22 crore has a place with women. In the three Coronavirus-infected months, April, May and June, around Rs 30,000 crore have been straightforwardly moved into these accounts.
  • Today, there isn’t one however three coronavirus vaccines’ work in progress in the nation. When these vaccines get a approved from researchers, the nation is equipped to make them at a large scale.
  • Your every test, illness, the medicines prescribed to you by doctors, all these details can be accessed through Health ID.
  • Today, a new programme is going to start in the country. This is the National Health Mission. The National Digital Health Mission would bring a revolution in India’s health sector.

  • This one year is a time of the new excursion of improvement and development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the time of the rights got by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is likewise the time of an existence of nobility for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • From LOC to LAC, whoever has attempted to challenge the nation’s sovereignty, the nation and its forces have given a befitting answer to them.
  • NCC would be expanded to 173 border and coastal districts. Under this programme, one lakh NCC cadets would be provided with special training. One-third of these cadets would be women.

