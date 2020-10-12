Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India India Witnesses 24% Growth in Hiring Activity in September: Naukri.com
IndiaLead Story

India Witnesses 24% Growth in Hiring Activity in September: Naukri.com

Further opening up of the economy with unlock measures and increased mobility has led to an improvement in hiring activities

0
Hiring activity in India up 24% in September: Naukri.com
Hiring activity in India saw a growth of 24 per cent in September compared to the previous month. Unsplash

 Driven by industries like pharma, fast-moving consumer goods, education and IT, hiring activity in India saw a growth of 24 per cent in September compared to the previous month, according to a new report by job portal Naukri on Monday.

Further opening up of the economy with unlock measures and increased mobility has led to an improvement in hiring activities in industries like real estate, auto/ancillary and hospitality/travel versus August, revealed the Naukri JobSpeak Index for September.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Key industries such as business process outsourcing (BPO)/IT enabled Services (ITeS) and banking and financial services continue to post robust growth sequentially, said the report.

“While the hiring is yet to touch last year levels and is down by 23% in Sept’20 versus Sept’19 but this is also a marked recovery from a 35%-60% decline that we have witnessed in the last few months,”

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri. com, said in a statement.

“Businesses that are leveraging digital channels for dissemination and consumption of goods and services are thriving and will continue to do so as we imbibe social distancing norms in our daily lives.”

Hiring activity in India up 24% in September: Naukri.com
Tier-2 cities like Jaipur have also seen a significant uptick in the hiring activities, according to Naukri. Unsplash

Metros which were reeling under various lockdown measures earlier have posted strong double-digit growth in the month of September Vs August with Pune leading the pack followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Bangalore is lagging with a 14 per cent growth. Tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur have also seen a significant uptick in the hiring activities, according to Naukri.

Hiring grew across the board in terms of experience bands with the demand for mid-management professionals (8-12 years) up by 27 per cent versus August followed by 0-3 years’ experience (25 per cent), 4-7 years’ experience (23 per cent), 13-16 years’ experience (24 per cent) and more than 16 years’ experience by 19 per cent.

Also Read: Facebook Removes 20% Text Limit Imposed On Advertisement

“With increased mobility and focus on health, we are hopeful that hiring activity will further improve in sectors like Travel, Hospitality, Medical/ Healthcare, Insurance and Financial services,”

Goyal said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri. com website month on month. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Removes 20% Text Limit Imposed On Advertisements
Next articleThere is No Fun in Success if There is No Struggle: Yo Yo Honey Singh

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada