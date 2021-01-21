Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India India Became Second Largest Contributor of IBM Patents
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

India Became Second Largest Contributor of IBM Patents

The scientists and researchers received 9,130 US patents in 2020

0
IBM
IBM appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of NewCo. IANS

With over 900 patents, India became the second largest contributor in the world to help IBM achieve a milestone of most patents ever awarded to a US company, the IT giant announced.

The scientists and researchers received 9,130 US patents in 2020, the most of any company, marking 28 consecutive years of IBM patent leadership. IBM led the industry in the number of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, quantum computing, and security-related patents granted.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The world needs scientific thinking and action more than ever. IBM’s sustained commitment to investing in research and development, both in good and in challenging times, has paved the way for new products and new frontiers of information technology that have greatly benefited our clients and society,” Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said in a statement.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गूगल ने व्हाट्सऐप ग्रुप चैट लिंक हटाए

“The culture of innovation at IBM is stronger than ever, thanks to our inventors worldwide who devote themselves to advancing the boundaries of knowledge in their respective fields every single day,” Gil added.

IBM received more than 2,300 AI patents as inventors developed new AI technologies to help businesses scale their use of AI. It also received more than 3,000 patents related to cloud and hybrid cloud technologies. Quantum computing is a major focus for IBM and this is reflected in IBM’s leadership in quantum computing patents, the company said.

ALSO READ: Thane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

Patents were awarded to more than 9,000 inventors located in 46 US states and 54 countries. Since 1920, IBM has received more than 150,000 US patents and played a crucial role in innovations ranging from magnetic storage to laser eye surgery. (IANS)

Previous articleDelhi Police Using ZIPNET Reunite Speech Impaired Child With His Family
Next articleLonger COVID Immunity For Up To Eight Months

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more
Lead Story

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

Study: Psychological Well-Being Declined More In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychological well-being could affect both genders but it declined more in men as compared to women during the second wave of the pandemic, a...
Read more

Indians Acknowledge Dalai Lama As An Important Cultural And Spiritual Influencer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Around two-thirds of Indians acknowledge Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as an important cultural and spiritual influencer here, according to the IANS C-Voter...
Read more

Gender Bias In Hiring Likely To Impact Employers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are an employer then you need to be unbiased while making hiring decisions or else it can cost you and your company...
Read more

IIT- Guwahati Researchers Reveal New Clues on How Stars Die

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have revealed important clues to understand the death of massive stars and have also revealed...
Read more

Samsung Electronics Introduces Its First-ever Water Purifier

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics introduced its first-ever water purifier as the tech giant enters the fast-growing home water purifier market amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend. Samsung unveiled...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada