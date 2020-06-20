Saturday, June 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India India Might Witness a Large Cyberattack from North Korean Hackers
IndiaLead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

India Might Witness a Large Cyberattack from North Korean Hackers

Six countries had acknowledged the alert and currently were investigating

0
India to face cyber attack amid coronavirus
India to face cyber attack amid coronavirus by Korean hackers. Pixabay

India is among six nations that may see a large cyberattack on June 21 in the form of Covid-19 themed phishing campaign from North Korean state hackers.

The attack is part of the Lazarus Group’s large-scale campaign targeting more than 50 lakh individuals and businesses, including small and large enterprises, across six countries: India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan the UK, and the US, according to a ZDNet report on Friday.

“The North Korean hacker group is looking to gain financially from the campaign, where targeted email recipients will be asked to visit fraudulent websites and lured into revealing their personal and financial data,” according to Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity vendor Confirm.

Also Follow our Twitter Account for more updates on related news. 

Lazarus’ hackers claimed to have details of 11 lakh individual email IDs in Japan, another 20 lakh in India, and 180,000 business contacts in the UK.

The attack would include 8,000 organizations in Singapore where the business contacts highlighted in an email template were addressed to members of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), said the report.

North Korean hackers
India is among six nations that may see a large cyber attack on June 21 by North Korean attackers. Pixabay

Introduced in 2001 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, SBF is responsible for promoting Singapore businesses and currently represents 27,200 companies.

“The targeted Singapore businesses would reportedly receive phishing email messages — written in Chinese — from a spoofed Ministry of Manpower account, supposedly offering additional payouts for employees under the government’s Covid-19 support packages”.

According to Cyfirma’s Founder and CEO Kumar Ritesh, they have notified government CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Team) in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, and the US, as well as the UK National Cyber Security Center.

All six agencies had acknowledged the alert and currently were investigating.

“In the past six months, we have also monitored hacker activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with regards to hoax, phishing, and scam campaigns,” Ritesh was quoted as saying.

Also Read Coronavirus was in Italy Since December, Reports Suggest

Lazarus group is controlled by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau.

North Korean hackers
North Korean hackers claimed to have details of 11 lakh individual email IDs in Japan, another 20 lakh in India, and 180,000 business contacts in the UK. Pixabay

The Lazarus Group’s activities were widely reported after it was blamed for the 2014 cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment and the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack on countries including the US and Britain.

In September last year, malware created to infiltrate Indian ATMs and steal customers’ card data was traced by Kaspersky security researchers to the Lazarus group. (IANS)

Previous articleResearchers Detect Strange Repeating Sound from Outside our Galaxy
Next articleA Heartfelt Message That all Sushant’s Fans Wish to Convey

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more
Entertainment

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more

New YouTube Tools Making Video Ads More Shoppable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new direct response tools on YouTube that make video more shoppable, use automation to drive conversions, and help advertisers better understand...
Read more

EU Debates Over Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Recovery Package

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
European Union (EU) members were debating Friday a multi-billion-dollar economic recovery package to help the 27 member nations pull out of the downturn –...
Read more

Putin Takes More Covid-19 Precautions Than his Global Counterparts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Dettmer Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions than most of his global counterparts to prevent getting the coronavirus as...
Read more

New Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies, please take note. Researchers have stressed that new mothers are more likely to suffer from post-natal depression and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic. The study,...
Read more

Bollywood and its Dangerous Villains

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Many firmly believe that Bollywood is synonymous with sleaze. Here the art and skills of the talent are ruthlessly undermined. The weight...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada