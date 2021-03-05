Friday, March 5, 2021
India Agrees To Expand Space Cooperation With Italy, informs ISRO
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

India Agrees To Expand Space Cooperation With Italy, informs ISRO

Expanding space cooperation with Italy comes days after India launched 637kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from ISRO's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90km northeast of Chennai on February 28

ISRO
Cooperation in space missions using ISRO's fourth stage of polar satellite launch vehicle's (PLSV) orbital platform for studying weather was discussed at the meeting with the Brazilian delegation.

India has agreed to expand space cooperation with Italy by tapping opportunities in earth observation, space science, robotic and human exploration, the state-run Indian space agency said on Thursday.

“At a bilateral meeting in virtual mode with the Italian Space Agency (ISA) on Wednesday, we have agreed to form thematic working groups to work on earth observation, space science and robotic and human exploration,” said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a statement here.

The virtual meeting was presided over by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and ISA President Giorgio Saccoccia.

Expanding space cooperation with Italy comes days after India launched 637kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from ISRO’s spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90km northeast of Chennai on February 28.

ISRO
India has agreed to expand space cooperation with Italy by tapping opportunities in earth observation, space science, robotic and human exploration, the state-run Indian space agency said on Thursday. Pexels

Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes, who witnessed the launch at the spaceport, offered to step-up the space ties with India.

“Brazil has requested India’s support in procurement of material and systems for its launch vehicle programme,” said the statement.

Cooperation in space missions using ISRO’s fourth stage of polar satellite launch vehicle’s (PLSV) orbital platform for studying weather was discussed at the meeting with the Brazilian delegation. (IANS/KR)

