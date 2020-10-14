Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India India First Choice for Future Investments for More Than Two-Thirds of MNCs:...
IndiaLead Story

India First Choice for Future Investments for More Than Two-Thirds of MNCs: Report

India will emerge as one of the top three choices for overseas investments in the next 2-3 years, a CII-EY FDI survey report showed

0
India among top 3 choices for future investments: Survey
The survey also showed that 25 per cent of the respondents, who represent non-Indian HQ MNCs, view India as the first choice for future investments. Unsplash

India will emerge as one of the top three choices for overseas investments in the next 2-3 years, a CII-EY FDI survey report showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, India is the first choice for future investments for more than two-thirds of the MNC respondents.

The survey also showed that 25 per cent of the respondents, who represent non-Indian HQ MNCs, view India as the first choice for future investments.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The survey shows that more than 80 per cent of all the respondents and 71 per cent of the non-Indian headquartered respondents plan to make investments globally in the next 2-3 years,”

the report said.

“About 30 per cent of companies are planning to invest more than $500 million. About 50 per cent of the respondents see India among the top three economies or leading manufacturing destinations of the world by 2025,” it added.

The respondents have picked market potential, skilled workforce and political stability as the top three reasons to make India their favoured destination.

India among top 3 choices for future investments: Survey
One of the factors which contribute to the attractiveness of India as an investment destination includes cheap labour availability. Unsplash

Other key factors which contribute to the attractiveness of India as an investment destination include cheap labour availability, policy reforms, and availability of raw materials, the report said.

“Recent reforms in the country such as corporate tax cuts, ease of doing business measures, simplification of labour laws, FDI reforms, and focus on human capital have emerged as the top drivers for fresh investments,” the report said.

“Non-Indian HQ MNCs have also opined that major investment in infrastructure and 100 Smart cities as well as financial sector reforms will also help establishing India as a favourable destination for FDI,”

it said.

In addition, the survey brought out some key recommendations sought by the respondents.

Also Read: Researchers Develop New Precise Therapeutic Vaccine Against Leukaemia

As per the report: “Infrastructure development, faster clearances, and proper implementation of the improved labour laws and labour availability as the top three issues that the companies want the government to focus on, followed by R&D and innovation, and tax reforms.

“In terms of trade policy reforms, investors would like to see a faster turnaround time for exports and imports, improved cargo handling, and trade facilitation measures to be in place.” (IANS)

Previous articleResearchers Develop New Precise Therapeutic Vaccine Against Leukaemia
Next articleIndia’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Eating Disorders May Result in Body Dysmorphia, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people with eating disorders are 12 times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than...
Read more
India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Eating Disorders May Result in Body Dysmorphia, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people with eating disorders are 12 times more likely to be preoccupied with perceived flaws in their physical appearance than...
Read more

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada