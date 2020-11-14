Sunday, November 15, 2020
India Gives A Fierce Reply If Judged For Capabilities: Modi

Prime Minister addresses the Armed Forces on the Rajasthan border on the occasion of Diwali

Modi
India believes in the policy of understanding and explaining, but if anybody tries to judge our capabilities, we equally give a fierce answer. IANS

In a clear message to the neighboring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India believes in the policy of understanding and explaining, but it gives a fierce reply if anybody tries to judge its capabilities.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came while addressing the Armed Forces on the Rajasthan border on the occasion of Diwali. He reached Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer border to celebrate Diwali with the Forces in the morning, in continuation of his set tradition since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

“Today, India’s strategy is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and explaining, but if anybody tries to judge our capabilities, we equally give a fierce answer,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi was addressing the forces at Longewala, the Thar desert of Rajasthan. It is originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en-route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The Prime Minister said that India is proud of its Armed Forces, who protect our nation courageously.

Modi
Modi was at the border positions of Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the forces in 2018. He visited the Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there. Pinterest

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief M.M. Naravane, and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana accompanied the Prime Minister at the border during his visit to celebrate Diwali with the army men.

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate this Diwali also with the soldiers. He will distribute sweets and share their problems and listen to their views during his visit to Jaisalmer later in the day.

About 100 BSF troops along with the army men will participate in the celebrations.

Last year, the Prime Minister had visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with the army men guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

Modi was at the border positions of Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the forces in 2018. He visited the Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there. (IANS)

