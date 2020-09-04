Friday, September 4, 2020
India has Shown That Our Goal is Global Good: PM Modi

Modi also said that Aatamanirbhar Bharat is about transforming India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges local with global for world's good, says PM Modi. Pinterest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission – to make an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, which seeks to merge the local with the global and ensure India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier.

“Time and time again, India has shown that our goal is global good,” he said in his special keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Modi also said that Aatamanirbhar Bharat is about transforming India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub at the heart of global value chains.

“The road further ahead is full of opportunities. These opportunities are in the public and private sector. They cover core economic sectors as well as the social sectors,” he said.

Modi also emphasised that medical infrastructure, be it Covid hospitals, ICU capacities and more, was scaled up in record time. Wikimedia Commons

On the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister said that India was among the first in creating a responsive system of lockdowns. “India was among the first to advocate the use of masks and face covering as a public health measure. We were also among the earliest to create public awareness campaigns about social distancing,” he said.

Modi also emphasised that medical infrastructure, be it Covid hospitals, ICU capacities and more, was scaled up in record time. “Starting from 1 Covid testing lab in January, we now have around 1,600 labs across the country,” he noted.

He also stressed that the current situation demands a fresh mind set, where “the approach to development is human-centric”.

“While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up our capacities, securing the poor, future-proofing our citizens. This is the path India is taking,”

he said.

Also laying stress on the tax regime, he said that India offers a transparent and predictable tax regime. Pixabay

Prime Minister Modi also said that this pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs, but also on trust.

“Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability.”

Also laying stress on the tax regime, he said that India offers a transparent and predictable tax regime, and its system “encourages and supports honest tax payers”.

USISPF, a non-profit organisation, is organising a weeklong summit on US-India ties and it has witnessed participation of top political and corporate leaders from the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in a session on Monday, while Railways Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the summit on Tuesday. Besides them, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat have also participated. (IANS)

