Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever before and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities

0
Microsoft
Results from Microsoft's metric showed that India's score in online civility had improved to 68 in 2020, from of 71 in 2019, indicating that fewer people are experiencing negative online interactions or encountering online risks. Unsplash

Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams, frauds and discrimination for online users in the last three to four years, a Microsoft study revealed on Tuesday.

For online users in India, hate speech doubled from 2016 to 26 per cent in 2020, along with a 5 per cent increase in hoaxes, scams and frauds since 2017 to 22 per cent, and a 6 per cent increase in discrimination since 2016 to 16 per cent.

Results from Microsoft’s metric showed that India’s score in online civility had improved to 68 in 2020, from of 71 in 2019, indicating that fewer people are experiencing negative online interactions or encountering online risks. India, however, did not fare well compared to much of Asia-Pacific (APAC), which had an overall score of 66, according to the findings from the 2020 Digital Civility Index (DCI).

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever before and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities,” said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and General Counsel, Microsoft India.

“On the Safer Internet Day on February 9, we are reminded that governments, organisations and individuals all have a part to play in helping make the internet a better place for work and play,” he said in a statement. Teenagers (aged 13-16) in India were found to be positive drivers for improvement in DCI performance, and scored 67 in the measure of online civility, as opposed to adults at 69.

Microsoft
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams, frauds and discrimination for online users in the last three to four years, a Microsoft study revealed, Unsplash

Additionally, 38 per cent of respondents in India said online civility was better during the pandemic, attributed to witnessing more people help others and a greater sense of community. Nearly 22 per cent cited online civility as worse due to greater spread of false and misleading information and more personal attacks or negative comments.

“The risks faced by online users are also increasingly anonymous and recent, with 20 per cent of Indian respondents reporting an online risk experienced in the past week, and 47 per cent saying that the risk they experienced came from strangers online,” the findings showed.

ALSO READ: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About The Pros And Cons Of Payday Loans

Moving into the new year, India’s top wishes for the next decade were for better safety (65 per cent), respect (51 per cent), civility (41 per cent), freedom (35 per cent) and well-being (25 per cent).

“It’s heartening to see our next generation take the lead in driving positive interactions online, and to witness digital citizens come together to uplift online communities during the pandemic,” Dhakad said. (IANS)

Previous articleAyushmann : Through Education, We Can Empower Children To Stay Safe Online
Next articleCivil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more
Business

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

Digitized Dictatorship Is The New Norm In China

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having unveiled its ambition of emerging as the top Artificial Intelligence (AI) superpower by 2030, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken rapid strides...
Read more

Need For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said that India needs to adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of its plates. Inaugurating...
Read more

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according...
Read more

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups "Civil...
Read more

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada