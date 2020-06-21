Sunday, June 21, 2020
India Witnesses Last Annual Solar Eclipse of the Decade

This is also the first solar eclipse in 2020

India witnesses annular solar eclipse 2020
The eclipse started from around 9 a.m. across the Indian map. Wikimedia Commons

India on Sunday witnessed annular solar eclipse or ‘surya grahan’ 2020, the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June and the last annual solar eclipse of this decade.

The eclipse started from around 9 a.m. across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse in over a century.

Astrologers said it a fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse.

Areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and more witnessed a partial phase of the eclipse from 9 a.m.

India witnesses annular solar eclipse 2020
This picture shows a partial eclipse of 2020 (Independent nature is Annular), where the Moon takes a bite around the Sun. Wikimedia Commons

In the eclipse, the distance of the Moon and Earth will be larger than usual which means the moon will not be able to cover up the sun fully and will leave out the borders of the sun – giving an appearance of a “Ring of Fire”.

Press Information Bureau in a tweet informed that it is the last annular solar eclipse in India of this decade.

People can catch glimpse of the partially covered sun between 10 a.m. and 2.28 p.m. as per the time differing as locations in India. The eclipse will continue for over three hours covering 84 per cent Sun.

There are three types of solar eclipses – total, partial, and annular. (IANS)

