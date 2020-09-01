Tuesday, September 1, 2020
India has Lost a Distinguished Leader, Outstanding Parliamentarian: Cabinet on Pranab Mukherjee's...
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

India has Lost a Distinguished Leader, Outstanding Parliamentarian: Cabinet on Pranab Mukherjee’s demise

Mukherjee assumed office of the President of India on July 25, 2012 and served his full term of five years

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Wikimedia Commons

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away here at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital during treatment on Monday.

The Cabinet observed silence for two minutes in his memory.

Mukherjee had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection and was hospitalised on August 10 in a critical condition.

The Cabinet later passed a resolution, saying: “In his (Pranab Mukherjee) passing away, the country has lost a distinguished leader and an outstanding parliamentarian”.

Mukherjee served as Deputy Minister, Industry; Shipping and Transport, Steel and Industry and Minister of State for Finance during 1973-75. Pinterest

Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, was a man of unparalleled experience in governance who served as the Union Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister, the Cabinet said.

“Mukherjee has left his imprint on our national life. In his death, the country has lost a distinguished national leader, accomplished Parliamentarian and a tall statesman.”

The Cabinet recorded its deep appreciation of the services of Mukherjee to the nation and extended its heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation.

Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal, Mukherjee acquired a Master’s degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Kolkata.

Mukherjee then embarked on his professional life as a college teacher and journalist. Inspired by his father’s contribution to the national movement, Mukherjee started his full time public life following his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969.

रामविलास पासवान ने बताया, मुखर्जी को राष्ट्रपति बनने में राजग ने क्यों दिया था समर्थन

Mukherjee served as Deputy Minister, Industry; Shipping and Transport, Steel and Industry and Minister of State for Finance during 1973-75. He assumed office as the Finance Minister of India for the first time in 1982 and was Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1985. He became Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996; concurrently Minister for Commerce from 1993 to 1995 and Minister of External Affairs from 1995 to 1996; Minister of Defence from 2004 to 2006.

As President, Mukherjee lent dignity to the high office and brought to bear his scholarly and humanitarian outlook on national and international affairs. Pinterest

He again served as the Minister of External Affairs from 2006 to 2009 and Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2012. He was Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2012.

Mukherjee assumed office of the President of India on July 25, 2012 and served his full term of five years. As President, Mukherjee lent dignity to the high office and brought to bear his scholarly and humanitarian outlook on national and international affairs.

A prolific reader, Mukherjee has authored several books on the Indian Economy and on Nation Building. The many awards and honours conferred on him include the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997, Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2019. (IANS)

