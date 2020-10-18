Sunday, October 18, 2020
India Runway Week To Go Virtual On Social Media Platforms

The event was earlier scheduled for September 17-20

Runway week
India Runway Week to go virtual. Twitter

The Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) has announced that the India Runway Week will take place in a virtual format, starting October 18.

The four-day event will witness designers like Laconet Hemant, Amit GT, Ashima Leena, Abhinav Mishra, Varija Bajaj, Saaj and others launch their latest collections through pre-shot fashion films, streamed across various India Runway Week social media platforms.

IFFD earlier held an Instagram edition of the event last year in which 35 designers participated. “This time it will be much bigger and better with more creative ideas to support it and make it different from all the other new entrants in the same kind of platform due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Avinash Pathania, founder of IFFD.

Runway week
India Runway Week will be a four-day event showcasing different designers. Twitter

The event will also witness the ï¿½Avon Watch Me Now’ show presented by designer Poonam Dubey, and see desi Rihanna, Ranee Kujur as the showstopper.

It will also have an interactive digital reach along with creating an ecosystem where designers, media, and buyers can interact virtually with a focus on 100 percent #MadeDigitally. The model auditions will also be on Instagram using #tag #CastMeIRW.

The event was earlier scheduled for September 17-20. (IANS)

