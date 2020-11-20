Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space

The relation between India and Bhutan is the important and best example for the world

0
Satellite
India to send Bhutanese satellite to space. Pixabay

 Launching the second phase of the RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellites to space.

“India opened its space sector for private enterprises. It will boost innovation, capacity, and skills. ISRO will be sending Bhutan’s satellite next year and work on that is progressing fast,” He said.

“Like other Indians, I have great love and friendship with Bhutan, when I meet you all it’s like meeting our own,” Prime Minister told the Bhutanese audience on the occasion.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The relation between India and Bhutan is the important and best example for the world,” the prime minister added. He said he is happy that 11,000 transactions took place through the RuPay card in Bhutan, and if the Covid pandemic would not have hit the volume could have been greater.

“From my visit to Bhutan, in the phase-1 of RuPay card launch, till now, 11,000 successful RuPay transactions have taken place in Bhutan. Today with the launch of phase-2, we welcome Bhutan as a full-time partner in the RuPay network,” Modi said.

ALSO READ: How To Care For Your Electric Bike This Winter

Prime Minister along with Bhutan Prime Minister had launched the first phase of RuPay card last year during his visit. Prime Minister of Bhutan lauded Modi’s efforts in tackling the pandemic.

“The Excellency’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended,” Lotay Tshering said.

“I am sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is a source of hope for all of us.” The Bhutan Prime Minister thanked India for promising to provide a vaccine when it is ready. (IANS)

Previous articleAgra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day
Next articleTransparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more
Lead Story

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more
Lead Story

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Launching the second phase of the RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellites to space. "India...
Read more

Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry of culture to remove the restriction...
Read more

ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When ATK took on Chennaiyin FC in the last Indian Super League (ISL) season's final, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a...
Read more

PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who...
Read more

Experts Doubt on Mouthwash Preventing Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As we go through studies claiming that widely-available mouthwashes can kill the deadly novel coronavirus, health experts in India cast doubts on such studies,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada