India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format

India Tourism Mart (ITM), a buyer-seller meet organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), will be held in a virtual format, starting February 18.

The three-day event will see online B2B interactions between Indian tourism exhibitors and a group of global buyers selected from over 90 countries. The international buyers reflect a strategic mix of target countries that are critical, developed, and under developing markets for India. The topics of discussion range from leisure, adventure, mice, heritage, and niche tourism sectors.

Its previous editions have seen active attendance from over 250 buyers from over 65 countries having B2B interactions from hundreds of tourism exhibitors from India, including most of the State Governments, hotel companies, tour operators and travel agents, and tourist transporters.

Domestic tourism buyers will also be invited to discuss tourism trade, corporate, and institutional tourism. The event will also witness a virtual knowledge tourism conclave which will look to bringing the best in tourism and policymakers to discuss how Indian tourism is strategic to India’s socio-economic goals and critical as the country targets post-pandemic revival.

The ITM 2021 virtual will also hope to showcase and be a curtain-raiser for the actual physical ITM to be held in September 2021 highlighting a tourism-ready India once the vaccine is successfully deployed. (IANS)