Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format

The event will start on February 18

0
India tourism
India tourism mart will be held virtual. IANS

India Tourism Mart (ITM), a buyer-seller meet organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), will be held in a virtual format, starting February 18.

The three-day event will see online B2B interactions between Indian tourism exhibitors and a group of global buyers selected from over 90 countries. The international buyers reflect a strategic mix of target countries that are critical, developed, and under developing markets for India. The topics of discussion range from leisure, adventure, mice, heritage, and niche tourism sectors.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Its previous editions have seen active attendance from over 250 buyers from over 65 countries having B2B interactions from hundreds of tourism exhibitors from India, including most of the State Governments, hotel companies, tour operators and travel agents, and tourist transporters.

ALSO READ: Travel Can Make You More Happier Than Others

Domestic tourism buyers will also be invited to discuss tourism trade, corporate, and institutional tourism. The event will also witness a virtual knowledge tourism conclave which will look to bringing the best in tourism and policymakers to discuss how Indian tourism is strategic to India’s socio-economic goals and critical as the country targets post-pandemic revival.

The ITM 2021 virtual will also hope to showcase and be a curtain-raiser for the actual physical ITM to be held in September 2021 highlighting a tourism-ready India once the vaccine is successfully deployed. (IANS)

Previous articleNational Beauty Pageant Launches Its Campaign #Masiksatya
Next articleSurvey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Gut Microbiome Play A Key Role In Treating Type 2 Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Oregon State University in the US have found that a few organisms in the gut microbiome play a key role in type...
Read more
Education

Survey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

NewsGram Desk - 0
Teachers prefer in-class teaching over online classes as an effective method to teach students, according to a survey. Conducted digitally by Sampark Foundation, the...
Read more
Lead Story

National Beauty Pageant Launches Its Campaign #Masiksatya

NewsGram Desk - 0
National beauty pageant Diadem Miss India and Mrs. India Legacy focussed on women empowerment and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene with the launch of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Gut Microbiome Play A Key Role In Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Oregon State University in the US have found that a few organisms in the gut microbiome play a key role in type...
Read more

Survey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Teachers prefer in-class teaching over online classes as an effective method to teach students, according to a survey. Conducted digitally by Sampark Foundation, the...
Read more

India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India Tourism Mart (ITM), a buyer-seller meet organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), will be held in a...
Read more

National Beauty Pageant Launches Its Campaign #Masiksatya

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
National beauty pageant Diadem Miss India and Mrs. India Legacy focussed on women empowerment and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene with the launch of...
Read more

India Kicked off Its 2-Year Tenure In UN Security Council

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India kicked off its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the country's tricolor being installed at...
Read more

Government Implementing Sagarmala Seaplane Through SPV

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways is initiating the process of commencing operations of the seaplane services, on the select routes, under a Special...
Read more

India’s First Ever Charging Station For Electric Cars In Haryana

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With an aim to promote e-mobility, the Haryana government has opened north India's first-of-its-kind public charging station for charging all types of electric cars...
Read more

Modi: India Will Start Largest Vaccination Programme Soon

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of the Indian scientists involved in developing the vaccine for COVID-19 and said India is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada