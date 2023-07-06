RBI panel suggests inclusion of rupee in IMF's special drawing rights basket

SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of its member countries. It is a potential claim on the freely-usable currencies of IMF members.

SDRs can provide a country with liquidity. It is defined by a basket of currencies, namely the US dollar, euro, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen and British pound.

The panel or the inter-departmental group (IDG), headed by RBI’s Executive Director R.S. Ratho, suggested a slew of short-term measures, like designing a template and adopting a standardised approach for examining the proposals on bilateral and multilateral trade arrangements for invoicing, settlement and payment in rupee and local currencies.

It also suggested that efforts should be made to enable rupee as an additional settlement currency in existing multilateral mechanisms such as Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

The panel also recommended facilitating local currency settlement (LCS) framework for bilateral transactions in local currencies and operationalising bilateral swap arrangements with the counterpart countries in local currencies.

Opening of rupee accounts for non-residents (other than nostro accounts of overseas banks) both in India and outside India should be encouraged, the panel recommended.

Integrating Indian payment systems with other countries for cross-border transactions should also be implemented, it said.

The RBI panel also stressed on strengthening financial markets by fostering a global rupee market and promoting India as the hub for rupee transactions and price discovery.

Facilitating the launch of BIS Investment Pools (BISIP) in rupee and inclusion of government securities in global bond indices should be ensured, the panel said in its report.

It also suggested recalibration of the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) regime and rationalisation of the extant Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines, as well as providing equitable incentives to exporters for rupee trade settlement.