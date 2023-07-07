Election for Goa Rajya Sabha seat on July 24

A notification regarding the election date was issued by Namrata Ulman, Returning Officer and Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly.

It said voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 24 at the Assembly complex in Porvorim in North Goa.

The term of the current Rajya Sabha member from Goa, Vinay Tendulkar will expire on July 28.

The last date for the filing of nominations is July 13, while scrutiny will be done the following day.