Saturday, January 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian Diaspora Indian Americans Who Will Serve Under Biden National Security Team
Indian DiasporaLead Story

Indian Americans Who Will Serve Under Biden National Security Team

The Biden - Harris transition team sent out brief profiles of the new appointees

0
biden
Indian Americans to serve Biden's National security team. IANS

US President-elect Joe Biden, continuing to fill out top posts to align with a diverse country’s shifting demographics, on Friday appointed to his national security council “incredibly accomplished” Indian Americans who will serve under National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Tarun Chhabra, a first-generation American and a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School, will serve as Senior Director for Technology and National Security. Sumona Guha, a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Georgetown University, has been appointed as Senior Director for South Asia and former journalist Shanthi Kalathil will be Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The Biden – Harris transition team sent out brief profiles of the new appointees. Below are excerpts on the three latest Indian American choices.

Tarun Chhabra is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University. He was previously a Fellow with the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution and a Visiting Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House.

During the Obama-Biden administration, Chhabra served on the National Security Council staff as Director for Strategic Planning and Director for Human Rights and National Security Issues, and at the Pentagon as a speechwriter to the Secretary of Defence.

biden
Sumona Guha was co-chair of the South Asia foreign policy. IANS

Sumona Guha was co-chair of the South Asia foreign policy working group on the Biden-Harris campaign and serves on the transition’s State Department Agency Review Team. Guha is Senior Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group.

Previously, she served in the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and later, on the Secretary of State’s policy planning staff where she focused on South Asia. During the Obama-Biden administration, she was Special Advisor for national security affairs to Vice President Biden. Shanthi Kalathil is currently the senior director of the International Forum for Democratic Studies at the National Endowment for Democracy, where her work focuses on emerging challenges to democracy.

ALSO READ: The Biggest Update Of Wi-Fi In 20 Years To Release This Year

Previously in her career, she served as a senior democracy fellow at the US Agency for International Development, an associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Hong Kong-based reporter for the Asian Wall Street Journal, and an advisor to international affairs organizations.

Kalathil is the co-author of Open Networks, Closed Regimes: The Impact of the Internet on Authoritarian Rule. Originally from California, Kalathil is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the London School of Economics and Political Science. (IANS)

Previous articleModi Government To Publicize 42 Reforms It Brought In
Next articleVivek Madan On Strides To Integrate Theatre With Technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Developed A New Risk Stratification Tool For Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new risk-stratification tool, which can accurately predict the likelihood of deterioration in adults hospitalized with Covid-19, has been developed by a team of...
Read more
Lead Story

Nanomaterial-Based Biosensing Platform That Detects Antibodies Of Virus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including an Indian-origin, have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects, within seconds, antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more

Researchers Developed A New Risk Stratification Tool For Covid19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new risk-stratification tool, which can accurately predict the likelihood of deterioration in adults hospitalized with Covid-19, has been developed by a team of...
Read more

Nanomaterial-Based Biosensing Platform That Detects Antibodies Of Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including an Indian-origin, have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects, within seconds, antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the...
Read more

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Spacecraft To Transport More Science Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An upgraded SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to transport significantly more science back to Earth next week than possible in previous Dragon capsules...
Read more

LG Electronics To Feature Virtual Human As A Speaker In CES 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
LG Electronics said it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world's largest tech expo next week as the South Korean...
Read more

Navigate The New Rules Of Dating In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As we enter 2021, there's no doubt that we want to once again gain a little more control of our lives. Even as we...
Read more

Vivek Madan On Strides To Integrate Theatre With Technology

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bengaluru-based actor and theatre producer Vivek Madan, who has acted in Aadyam's latest digital play 'The Hound Of The Baskervilles' based on the story...
Read more

Indian Americans Who Will Serve Under Biden National Security Team

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden, continuing to fill out top posts to align with a diverse country's shifting demographics, on Friday appointed to his national...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada