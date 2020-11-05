Thursday, November 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Turns 32
EntertainmentLead Story

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Turns 32

The Indian skipper holds the numero uno spot

0
Captain Virat Kohli
Indian Cricket Captain Turns 32. Flickr

Virat Kohli on Thursday turned 32 and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Team India skipper.

Captain Virat Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs, and 82 T20Is, scoring 7240, 11867, and 2794 runs, respectively. In ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, the Indian skipper holds the numero uno spot. In Tests, he is ranked second while in T20Is he is placed at the ninth spot.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in international cricket, most Test wins as Indian captain, leading run-getter in T20Is (Men’s). Wishing Team India captain Virat Kohli a very happy birthday,” BCCI wrote on its official Twitter handle.

“To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless Virat Kohli,” tweeted Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Suresh Raina tweeted: “Happy birthday Virat Kohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead.”

Captain Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008. Flickr

“21,901 international runs, 70 centuries 56.15 average, ICC World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner Top, No.1 batsman on the ICC ODI Rankings. Happy birthday to the extraordinary Virat Kohli,” tweeted the official handle of ICC while putting out some stats.

On Wednesday, Kohli found a mention in ICC’s throwback video-tweet wherein the then U-19 captain can be seen giving his introduction in the U-19 World Cup in 2008. He described himself as a “right-arm quick bowler”, something which went viral on social media.

“Many more happy returns of the day Virat Kohli. May you find even more joy, success, and love,” said VVS Laxman while extending birthday wishes for the India captain.

ALSO READ: Synthetic Mini-Antibody Found in Blocking Coronavirus

“I wish you a very happy birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead!” said Mohammad Shami.

“Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday…lots of love and good wishes!” said Wriddhiman Saha.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th IPL edition where his team has managed to reach the playoffs. RCB will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday. (IANS)

Previous articleRisks of Asthma and Cancer Increase As Air Gets Toxic
Next articleHow Indian Jewelry Market Went Down Due To The Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Music Has A Unique Way Of Finding Everyone: Toshi Raina

NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who has given notable hits with songs like 'Kabira' ('Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'), 'Iktara' ('Wake Up Sid'), 'Aali Re' ('No one killed...
Read more
finance

UP Revenue Collection Increases By 20.6 Percent

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the third consecutive month after lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has posted an impressive revenue receipt of Rs 10,672 crore in October which...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Adds New Hindi Feature To Its Text Analytics Services

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday said it has added Hindi Feature to its Text Analytics service to help businesses strengthen customer support through a complete analysis...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Music Has A Unique Way Of Finding Everyone: Toshi Raina

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For someone who has given notable hits with songs like 'Kabira' ('Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'), 'Iktara' ('Wake Up Sid'), 'Aali Re' ('No one killed...
Read more

UP Revenue Collection Increases By 20.6 Percent

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
For the third consecutive month after lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has posted an impressive revenue receipt of Rs 10,672 crore in October which...
Read more

Microsoft Adds New Hindi Feature To Its Text Analytics Services

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday said it has added Hindi Feature to its Text Analytics service to help businesses strengthen customer support through a complete analysis...
Read more

Dietary Supplements Can Help In The Treatment Of Fatty Liver

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have found that dietary supplements known to increase the growth of good bacteria in the gut, might also help...
Read more

Artificial Intelligence Can Improve The Health Of Pregnant Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Disorders in pregnant women, such as congenital heart birth defects or macrosomia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth can be detected earlier when artificial intelligence...
Read more

Study: Why Is Male Infertility On Rise

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Infertility is a significant health problem affecting around 15 percent of couples. Over the last few years, the discovery of the declining trend of...
Read more

Leisure Trips During This Year’s Diwali Break Are Back With A Bang

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travelling is innate to humans; and the young Indian travel enthusiasts are eyeing the upcoming festive season to step out on a leisure trip...
Read more

Cinema Theatres Reopen In Maharashtra From Nov 5

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen cinema halls and multiplexes in the state outside containment zones, after an eight-month wait. Theatres have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada