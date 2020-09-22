Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education This Indian Couple Run Street-Side Classes For Poor And Needy Children
EducationIndiaLead Story

This Indian Couple Run Street-Side Classes For Poor And Needy Children

Veena, a singer and grandmother of three, and her husband, Virendra Gupta, decided to go out to the street and teach the kids so they are not left behind when school reopens

0
Indian Couple
Former diplomat Virendra Gupta and his singer wife Veena Gupta with underprivileged children whom they teach on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India. They say the goal is to keep them learning and not left behind when schools reopen. VOA

On a quiet road in India’s capital, tucked away on a wide, red-bricked sidewalk, children set adrift by the country’s COVID-19 lockdown are being tutored.

The children, ages 4 to 14, carry book bags more than 2 kilometers (a mile) from their thatched-roof huts on the banks of the Yamuna River to this impromptu, roadside classroom. There, they receive free lessons in math, science, English, and physical education, taught by a former Indian diplomat and his wife.

It all began when Veena Gupta’s maid, who lives on the bank of the river, complained that with schools shut, children in her impoverished community were running amok and wasting time.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“If they stayed at home doing nothing, they’d become drifters,” said Dolly Sharma, who works at Veena’s high-rise apartment, which overlooks the lush riverbank.

Veena, a singer and grandmother of three, and her husband, Virendra Gupta, decided to go out to the street and teach the kids so they are not left behind when school reopens.

Digital Study
While many private schools switched to digital learning and online classes, children in most government-run schools either don’t have that option or don’t have the means to purchase digital learning tools like laptops and smartphones. Unsplash

“They don’t have access to the internet, their schools are shut and they don’t have any means to learn,” said Veena, who bought books, pencils, notebooks, and other teaching materials, and set up the small, open-air classroom under the shade of a leafy banyan tree.

India’s stringent lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 shut schools across the country in late March. Most remain closed as the number of cases has surged past 5 million, making India the second worst-hit in the world after the United States.

While many private schools switched to digital learning and online classes, children in most government-run schools either don’t have that option or don’t have the means to purchase digital learning tools like laptops and smartphones.

“There is only one mobile phone in my family and it is usually with my father. I can’t study online,” said Nitin Mishra, a ninth-grader in Virendra’s math class. Mishra’s mother works as a part-time maid and his father is unable to find employment as India’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The street-side classes have grown as dozens of children showed keen interest. Now the Guptas — with help from their driver, Heera — teach three different groups three times a week, morning and evening.
 
After class, the children are treated to homemade lemonade and cookies prepared by Veena. The Guptas say teaching the kids makes them feel closer to their grandchildren, who live abroad.

“My father would make me spend my summer vacation learning the next year’s curriculum in advance,” said Virendra, who served as Indian ambassador to several countries including South Africa.

Schools
India’s stringent lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 shut schools across the country in late March. Most remain closed as the number of cases has surged past 5 million, making India the second worst-hit in the world after the United States. Unsplash

“That really boosted my confidence and made me interested in schoolwork. And that is what I am trying to do with these children, so when their school reopens, they are slightly ahead of their class.”
 
Veena said she hopes to recruit more volunteers to teach the street-side classes.

ALSO READ: Here’s How The Art of “Writing” Became an Empowerment Tool For These Female Authors
 
“It is not about the money that people can contribute and give, it is about their time,” she said. “They should take out a little bit of their time, an hour or so, if not every day, every alternate day, and come and help these children.” (VOA)

Previous articleLockdown Taught Me Greatest Lessons of Life: Mouni Roy
Next articleHere’s Why You Should Switch to Contact Lenses, and It’s Not Just About Looks

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top 5 Beach Activities in Asia

Image Gallery - 0
Blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Asia has something for everyone. From idyllic white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why You Should Switch to Contact Lenses, and It’s Not Just About Looks

Image Gallery - 0
Traditionally, we use eyeglasses for correcting vision problems such as near-sightedness (myopia) and far-sightedness (hyperopia). Glasses are both affordable and convenient to wear for...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Lockdown Taught Me Greatest Lessons of Life: Mouni Roy

Image Gallery - 0
Actress Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen in the digital film, London Confidential, opposite Purab Kohli, says that lockdown taught her some of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Top 5 Beach Activities in Asia

Business Image Gallery - 0
Blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Asia has something for everyone. From idyllic white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Switch to Contact Lenses, and It’s Not Just About Looks

Business Image Gallery - 0
Traditionally, we use eyeglasses for correcting vision problems such as near-sightedness (myopia) and far-sightedness (hyperopia). Glasses are both affordable and convenient to wear for...
Read more

This Indian Couple Run Street-Side Classes For Poor And Needy Children

Education Image Gallery - 0
On a quiet road in India's capital, tucked away on a wide, red-bricked sidewalk, children set adrift by the country's COVID-19 lockdown are being...
Read more

Lockdown Taught Me Greatest Lessons of Life: Mouni Roy

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Actress Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen in the digital film, London Confidential, opposite Purab Kohli, says that lockdown taught her some of...
Read more

“It is Important To Support Folk Artists and Daily Workers in Trying Times”, Says Popular Singer Shaan

Bollywood Interview Image Gallery - 0
Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it's crucial for the...
Read more

Here’s How The Art of “Writing” Became an Empowerment Tool For These Female Authors

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
By Siddhi Jain Being a female author can come with its own set of challenges, especially when one is trying to juggle a career in...
Read more

Self-Driving Cars To Navigate Rush Hour Traffic On This Planet: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A laser-based technology designed to help spacecraft land on a proverbial dime for missions to the Moon and Mars is also helping self-driving cars...
Read more

Choose Correct Diet And Workout To Stay Motivated: Actor Sunny Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sunny Singh says when you choose the correct diet and workout, you will always be motivated. "It's been quite a long that I've been...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada