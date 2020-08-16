Sunday, August 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's Why Indian Firms Must Sanitise Premises Regularly
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Here’s Why Indian Firms Must Sanitise Premises Regularly

Several reports have shown where offices were forced to shut after reopening as corona cases were found in their buildings or independent floors

0
Why Indian firms must sanitise premises regularly after reopening
Indian firms must properly sanitise their premises before letting the staff enter. Unsplash

With the government easing restrictions and millions of companies reopen their operations in India with safety in mind, experts on Sunday stressed the enterprises, both big and small, must properly sanitise their premises before letting the staff enter and also maintain regular cleaning of offices to curb spread of the deadly virus.

Several reports have shown where offices were forced to shut after reopening as corona cases were found in their buildings or independent floors, as they did not either follow proper health safety protocols or missed on maintaining “corona hygiene” at their premises.

According to Dr Harshal R Salve, Associate Professor at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, sanitisation practices, use of masks and maintaining physical distance are critical in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 at the workplace.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“As people spend most of their time at the workplace, all these interventions are necessary to halt the pandemic in the country,” Salve said.

Speaking to IANS, sanitisation expert Akash Saxena, Director at Topshield Group, said that with the outbreak of coronavirus and recent stage escalating to community spreading in various parts of our country, sanitisation is the need of the hour to reduce the potential risk of the harmful virus.

Why Indian firms must sanitise premises regularly after reopening
Experts suggested that while sanitising surfaces or hands, special caution and care should be taken as at times, sanitisers may get into the eyes. Unsplash

“At Topshield, all premium disinfectants used are odourless. The use of high-quality Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants allow no room for stains to be left on fabrics, furnishing, or important official documents,” he told IANS.

Sharing sanitising tips to stop Covid-19 spread at the workplace, experts suggested that while sanitising surfaces or hands, special caution and care should be taken as at times, sanitisers may get into the eyes.

According to Ikeda Lal, senior ophthalmologist from Delhi Eye Centre and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, if sanitiser falls into your eyes accidentally, first and foremost, do not panic and stay calm.

Why Indian firms must sanitise premises regularly after reopening
If sanitiser falls into your eyes accidentally, first and foremost, do not panic and stay calm. Pixabay

Also Read: This Preexisting Drug Can Provide Solution to Covid-19

“Resist the urge to rub your eyes. Wash your hands with soap and water to get rid of any excess sanitizer before touching your eyes and thoroughly wash your eyes with clean water,” she said, adding that consult an ophthalmologist immediately if irritation persists.

Anil Hota, CEO of SAR Cellulabs Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram based company, which offers a variety of services ranging from automatic thermal scanners for employees and installing sanitiser chambers, said that sanitising the entire office before reopening is very important.

“We have an amalgamation of product offerings which deals right from tracking temperatures of individuals along with attendance to sanitisation of individuals attire and the environment with Covid specific constituents,” Hota said. (IANS)

Previous articleThis Preexisting Drug Can Provide Solution to Covid-19
Next articleScientists Decode Order in Which Covid-19 Symptoms Begin to Appear in Humans

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

2 Combined Interventions Can Help Facebook Combat Fake News Spread

NewsGram Desk - 0
Struggling to tame the spread of misinformation on its platform, Facebook can better reduce the extent to which their users fall for and spread...
Read more
Health & Fitness

High BMI Associated With Covid-19 Mortality, Especially in Men: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a striking association between body mass index (BMI) and the risk of death among patients (especially men) diagnosed with Covid-19. According to...
Read more
India

Government Will Soon Unveil New Cybersecurity Policy: PM Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. During his speech from the Red Fort on...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

2 Combined Interventions Can Help Facebook Combat Fake News Spread

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Struggling to tame the spread of misinformation on its platform, Facebook can better reduce the extent to which their users fall for and spread...
Read more

High BMI Associated With Covid-19 Mortality, Especially in Men: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a striking association between body mass index (BMI) and the risk of death among patients (especially men) diagnosed with Covid-19. According to...
Read more

Government Will Soon Unveil New Cybersecurity Policy: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. During his speech from the Red Fort on...
Read more

Akshay Kumar Feels People Lookout for Light-Hearted Entertainment More Than Ever Before

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar feels people are on a lookout for light-hearted entertainment more than ever before, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Movies like (‘Good...
Read more

SRK Vows to Follow Basic Values that the Indian National Flag Stands for

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) vowed to follow the basic values that the Indian national flag stands for, on the occasion of Independence Day...
Read more

TV Industry Opens Up About Favouritism

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his death has sparked a debate about nepotism and favouritism...
Read more

Know What Indians Are Reading Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to upend lives, societies, economies and nations' around the world, an unplanned yet welcome change has been...
Read more

AI Algorithm to Predict Susceptibility to Substance Abuse Among Homeless Youth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including two of Indian-origin, have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm which can help predict susceptibility to substance use disorder among young homeless...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada