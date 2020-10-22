Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

Three out of four organizations underwent a 25% rise in cyber threats

0
Increase Cyber Threats
Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 per cent more increase in cyber threats amid pandemic. Unsplash

Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 percent more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass remote working owing to the pandemic, a new Cisco report revealed on Thursday.

As organizations in India witnessed a significant rise in the cybersecurity challenges, 65 percent of those surveyed said they adopted cybersecurity measures to support remote working, according to networking giant Cisco’s ‘Future of Secure Remote Work’ report.

“As remote work continues to garner traction, organizations are turning their attention to building a robust cybersecurity foundation, with cloud security emerging as the top investment for 31 percent of companies in reinventing their workplaces post Covid-19,” said Vishak Raman, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

With users connecting from outside the corporate walls, secure access is the top cybersecurity challenge faced by the largest proportion of Indian organizations (68 percent) when supporting remote workers.

Other concerns raised by organizations in the country include data privacy (66 percent) and protection against malware (62 percent).

“Cybersecurity is the top priority for 84 percent of Indian organizations,” said the report based on a survey of over 3,000 IT decision-makers globally, including India.

Increase Cyber Threats
The report highlighted that 77 percent of organizations in the region plan to increase their future investment in cybersecurity due to COVID-19. Unsplash

“The pandemic has amplified the criticality of cybersecurity and brought new complexities to the fore,” Raman said.

Endpoints are a growing challenge for organizations to protect, as users connect from their home Wi-Fi or use their personal devices to connect to corporate applications.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

About two in three respondents stated that office laptops/desktops (66 percent) and personal devices (58 percent) posed a challenge to protect in a remote environment, followed by cloud applications at 42 percent.

“Over half (53 percent) of the organizations in India said they expect more than half of their workforce to continue working remotely post-pandemic,” the report stated.

This compares to an average of just 28 percent of organizations with more than half of their workforce working remotely before the pandemic.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कश्मीर में पुनः लौटी व्यापार की बयार,बढ़ेगी कमाई…. 

The report highlighted that 77 percent of organizations in the region plan to increase their future investment in cybersecurity due to Covid-19.

There are still challenges, though, that need to be addressed.

According to the report, 60 percent of Indian organizations said that having too many tools/solutions to manage was a challenge faced in reinforcing cybersecurity protocols for remote working, followed by a lack of employee education and awareness (55 percent).

Also Read: People Consuming Flavanol Rich Foods Likely To Have Low Blood Pressure

“Greater focus must be laid on educating and building employee awareness as these endpoints will become the first line of defense for the organization of the future,” Raman said. (IANS)

Previous articleAmazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business
Next articleLiterature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more
Business

Amazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business

NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns have had a severe impact on local stores and as the restrictions were lifted, they started getting back...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Google Web Searches Forecast COVID Hotspots

NewsGram Desk - 0
By analyzing Google web searches for keywords related to COVID-19, researchers have said that web-based analytics have demonstrated their value in predicting the spread...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more

Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 percent more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass...
Read more

Amazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns have had a severe impact on local stores and as the restrictions were lifted, they started getting back...
Read more

Google Web Searches Forecast COVID Hotspots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By analyzing Google web searches for keywords related to COVID-19, researchers have said that web-based analytics have demonstrated their value in predicting the spread...
Read more

Lucknow: Third Most Polluted City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The air pollution level in Lucknow has crossed the 300-mark on the Air Quality Index, making it the third most polluted city in the...
Read more

Anil Kapoor: Everyone Has A Weak Point, Mine Is Food

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Anil Kapoor made a confession on social media on Wednesday saying his weak point is food. The actor also shared how he has adopted a...
Read more

Actor Sanjay Dutt Defeated The Cancer Battle Victoriously

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently confirmed that he was fighting cancer, on Wednesday shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in...
Read more

How Should Indo-Caribbean Culture Be Treated By The New Governments In Trinidad, Guyana And Suriname

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir In the multi-ethnic countries of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Suriname in the southern Caribbean, newly elected Governments were sworn into...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada