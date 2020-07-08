Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Indian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians
IndiaLead StoryOpinionUSA

Indian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians

Juliet Davy, People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) political activist, created and shared a blood-curdling video recently on her Facebook page

0
Indian lives do not matter – violent incitement against Indians
A blood-curdling video against Indians was recently shared by political activist, Juliet Davy, on her Facebook page. Pixabay

By Dr Kumar Mahabir

Indian lives do not matter – violent incitement against Indians
Dr Mahabir is an anthropologist who has published 11 books.

On her Facebook page, well-known ruling People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) political activist, Juliet Davy, of Trinidad and Tobago, created and shared a blood-curdling video recently.

No one in the mainstream media even made reference to it except for an Afro Opposition United National Congress (UNC) radio talk show host, Barrington “Skippy” Thomas. The video was captured for posterity by a UNC activist, Garth Christopher, who is racially-mixed (25/6/20).

This well known PNM activist and staunch supporter of Keith Rowley and Stuart Young, Ms Juliet Davy; is once again…

Posted by No Borders HC on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Not even a single Indo-Trinidadian made a public comment, except for journalist Niala Maharaj who has been living in the Netherlands for the past 40 years.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

On her blog (30/6/20), Maharaj wrote: Between the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement and electioneering in Trinidad, Indian-bashing is getting to be the new normal on Facebook. No one blinked an eye last week when a video repeatedly made the rounds with a PNM activist urging ‘Africans’ to jump over the walls of Indian-owned properties, rush into their houses, and ‘deal with them’”.

The majority of Afros (Africans) support the PNM while mainly Indos (Indians) back the UNC.

Are Indians really docile and afraid to speak out, even those in the UNC against whom the threat was made specifically? No leader in the PNM distanced the party from, and denounced the violent incitement of Davy.

Indian lives do not matter – violent incitement against Indians
The above picture shows former UNC candidate Juliet Davy outside the Besson Street Police Station on 23rd October, 2008.

I instantly reported the matter to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith via his Facebook page but I did not even receive the courtesy and comfort of an acknowledgement. He is known to scan and respond to every shadow that jumps at him on social media. Beyond a shadow doubt, Davy has committed a seditious act and she should have been investigated, arrested and charged.

A seditious act 

The Sedition Act (1920, last amended in 1976) states that a seditious intention is a plan to engender or promote (i) feelings of ill-will or hostility between one or more sections of the community on the one hand and any other section or sections of the community on the other hand; or (ii) feelings of ill-will towards, hostility to or contempt for any class of inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago distinguished by race, colour, religion, profession, calling or employment (Section 3).

A person is guilty of an offence who has been found to have communicated any statement having a seditious intention. Subject to Subsection (3), a person guilty of an offence under this section is liable (a) on summary conviction to a fine of three thousand dollars AND to imprisonment for two years; or (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of twenty thousand dollars AND to imprisonment for five years.

Is the Black-dominated Police Service (TTPS) racially and politically biased? In April last year, the police, led by Inspector Wayne Stanley, executed a search warrant at Radio and TV Jaagriti for an audio-visual clip. In the clip, the late Hindu and Indian civil rights leader, Sat Maharaj, is reported to have said that Tobagonians are lazy and the men are rapists. The matter went to court.

Sat’s stereotypical description pales in comparison to that of Davy’s violent instigation: “Is many of you holding it back; many of you holding back. … What we really need to tell them is how they mother really make them. That is what we really need to tell them … We suppose to jump over they fence, run up inside they house, hold them, and deal with them seriously.”

Indian lives do not matter – violent incitement against Indians
The majority of Afros (Africans) support the PNM while mainly Indos (Indians) back the UNC. Pixabay

In August last year, Opposition Minority Leader in Tobago, Watson Duke, was arrested for a speech he had made in 2018. As part of the speech, Duke reportedly said: “I am sending the message clear. Let [PNM leader] Rowley them know that the day they come for us in WASA, we are prepared to die and the morgue would be picking up people.”

Duke was arrested, charged for sedition and released on TT$250,000 bail while Davy remains unscathed.

Hinds unscathed

On a political platform in Mafeking Junction, Mayaro, on November 16, 2016, PNM Minister Fitzgerald Hinds urged his mainly Afro audience supporters:

“I said to my colleagues, as a younger parliamentarian then, I said the UNC is badly wounded. We need to finish them out. Kill them dead. I want you to understand that on November 28 [local elections day], you have the opportunity to drive a PNM balisier deep into the hearts of the wicked UNC vampires. Take a stake with a balisier on top and drive it deep within their heart and finish them off once and for all.”

Also Read: Here’s How you can Manage Flu at Home

His audience howled: “RAYYY!”

Hinds has never been questioned by the police, arrested or charged for sedition for having publicly expressed “feelings of ill-will or hostility” against a section of the community (The Sedition Act, Section 3 (i) and (ii)).

As with Davy, no leader in the PNM has distanced the party from, and denounced his hateful and violent racial and political instigation.

Previous articlePakistan Stops Construction of Hindu Temple At Islamabad
Next articleMen, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Realists Enjoy Greater Long-Term Wellbeing than Optimists: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Positive thinking has long been extolled as the route to happiness, but a new study shows that realists enjoy a greater sense of long-term...
Read more
Lead Story

New Gmail Update in iPad to Support Split View Multitasking

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has updated its Gmail app for iPad to add long-awaited Split View multitasking support. With the Split View feature, one will be able to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Men, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that men and younger adults have been less physically active during the Covid-19 lockdown. For the findings,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Realists Enjoy Greater Long-Term Wellbeing than Optimists: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Positive thinking has long been extolled as the route to happiness, but a new study shows that realists enjoy a greater sense of long-term...
Read more

New Gmail Update in iPad to Support Split View Multitasking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has updated its Gmail app for iPad to add long-awaited Split View multitasking support. With the Split View feature, one will be able to...
Read more

Men, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that men and younger adults have been less physically active during the Covid-19 lockdown. For the findings,...
Read more

Indian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr Kumar Mahabir On her Facebook page, well-known ruling People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) political activist, Juliet Davy, of Trinidad and Tobago, created and shared...
Read more

Pakistan Stops Construction of Hindu Temple At Islamabad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Late June, news circulated that Islamabad was all set to build its first Hindu temple to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Pakistan’s government...
Read more

Here’s How you can Manage Flu at Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon has begun, and while it brings relief from summer heat it also brings perils of humidity. With the rain showers comes the...
Read more

Top Selection Criteria for a Voltage Stabilizer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In our power grids, voltage fluctuation is a common phenomenon. But it also is a concerning one as it can harm sensitive electrical appliances...
Read more

Dalai Lama Turns 85, Tibetans Dedicate Year 2020 to him

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as Tibetan government-in-exile, on Monday announced to dedicate this year...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada