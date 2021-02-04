Indian Media Falling From The Grace

By Salil Gewali

One’s character is usually measured by one’s integrity. We essentially put our all efforts to keep our integrity unshaken. But, the recent episode of one of the so-called journalists – Rajdeep Sardesai, has put the integrity of the journalism at stake. India Today’s anchor Rajdeep Sardesai is best known for his worst proclivities. Often, he does not hesitate to hurt the nation and its integrity in the name of freedom of speech. During this Republic Day, he had harped on via Twitter that the President of India unveiled the portrait of a movie artist Prosenjit Chatterjee instead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Such mockery is very uncalled for.

Having been offended by the whimsical comments of the journalist, Rashtrapati Bhavan has promptly written a letter of displeasure addressed to the Editor in Chief of India Today Group. The chairman of the media house – Aroon Purie has as well expressed his deep sense of regret and taken the anchor off the air for two weeks. Rajdeep’s misdemeanor also did not go down well with the top elite groups besides a huge outpouring of anger on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that Rajdeep Sardesai was also once given a dressing down by none other than the former President of India (Late) Pranab Mukherjee when the journalist used the language of disrespect while interviewing the head of the constitution. Well, this so-called reputed journalist had also taken delight when the Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry had roared in Pakistan National Assembly about the country’s role in the diabolic Pulwama terror attack in 2019 that left 41 CRPF forces killed.

This, in fact, obviously laid bare Pakistan’s direct patronage for Islamic terrorists in India. But, to everyone’s bewilderment, the Indian media almost put crowned upon the head of Fawad Chaudhry. They called him for the special interview in which Rajdeep Sardesai took the main lead. So much so he gave enough space to this terror-monger to put his contention and belittle the Indian nation. One wonders how do we define this journalism that rejoices at posing threats to the national sovereignty.

Of course, the irresponsible attitude of Indian journalists has already reached its nadir. This only goes to damage the credibility of the journalism. No surprise, Rajdeep Sardesai has also been pulled up by the UP police now under the “sedition charge” as he spread fake news/lies with regard to the Delhi tractor rally on Republic Day which ends up in unprecedented fury and violence leaving many police personnel injured. Well, irrespective of whether the spread of the fake news relating to the death of a farmer due to police firing and frequent riot incitement amounting to sedition can be established or not but it never bodes well.

The credibility of the Indian media is seen with the eyes of suspicion. There are a lot many so-called seniors or reputed journalists in India who write for The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and BBC News to denigrate India and its cultural ethos and defending the evil forces. Is it how the fourth pillar of democracy should carry itself? Nothing is as disgusting as when journalism falters under the weight of sinister ambition and prejudicial propaganda under the guise of freedom of expression.

Needless to say, a democracy only can breathe in the healthy air with the support of “healthy” and upright journalism. Let the TRUTH be upheld that is in the interest of the public and the nation. Please note, even the “sweet lies” consequently leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the nation. The depravity of the media is a serious threat to mankind.

