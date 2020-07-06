Monday, July 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
IndiaLead StoryReligion

National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement

India has been hit with Chinese coronavirus

0
National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
National Security and safety of India is Compromised. Pixabay

By Purnima Nath

Indian National Safety Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
Purnima Nath is an American entrepreneur, an author, a community leader and a Hindu.

National Security and safety is Compromised – India has been hit with a lethal weapon, Chinese coronavirus, primarily linked to orthodox Islamist Sunni missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat (TJ), and western leftist media is taking full advantage to defame India with Islamophobia

A TERROR PLOT WHEN INDIA IS ENGULFED BY CORONAVIRUS:

When the entire nation of India was unexpectedly caught by the massive spread of lethal coronavirus attack largely linked to a massive Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz (center) in Delhi, on the 1st of April Indian army spotted evidence of a group of infiltrated Pakistani terrorists waiting to launch an attack along the line of control (loc) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Army located and encountered the terrorists, but they managed to escape. Inclement weather, 8-ft deep snow, low visibility could not deter them from encountering and eliminating the heavily-armed infiltrator terrorists. Unfortunately, bravehearts of the Indian army were killed in action in intense combat as both sides opened fire from a point-blank range. A huge quantity of arms, ammunition and communication devices recovered. Did the world know anything about this? ASK WHY?

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

It is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, it is about justice. And India and Hindus had been targeted for the eons, and when the real victims start being defensive, the aggressors and the perpetrators play victim card. CONVENIENT?

Over the last few weeks, many international media, such as BBC, Time, Washington Post have published various articles defaming India on diverse topics. The latest blame was for publishing reports on new coronavirus cases that were linked to the TJ in Delhi. When the nation’s capital was attacked by anti-India CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests quickly-turned-violent riots that killed many people, destroyed public properties, leftist global media managed to push a nasty narrative that Hindu goons attacked Muslims. In reality, it was the Muslim communities who were causing inconvenience in months-long anti-India-terror-group-funded protests and prepared to attack Hindus. Prominent American Democrats and communists and organizations including the UN have spoken falsely about India, criticized its government in a coordinated effort to paint an evil picture of India, pushing anti-Hindu, anti-India agendas. We will not accept these blatant lies anymore.

National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
Delhi was attacked by anti-India CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests quickly-turned-violent riots that killed many people. Wikimedia Commons

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON THE WORLD:

While the global economy is hit, the stock market is crashing, the supply chain is weakened (at least temporarily), the mother country China already opened the wet markets. India shares a 3,488 km border with China, yet India was able to contain the coronavirus spread thus far…well, UNTIL a large gathering caused a steep curve, that too suddenly.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INDIA:

Before you go further into understanding what Tablighi is, or its contribution to damages caused to Indian people, understand the following. Hindus are the minorities in every country in the world, except India and Nepal. Hindus do not have any country specifically, however, Hindus originated in India – so, separation from India is impossible, regardless of country Hindus live in. Currently, India has over 200 million Muslims, the third-largest Muslim community in the entire world with 10.9%, slightly behind Pakistan and Indonesia with 11.1% AND 12.9% Respectively. On the contrary, there are 51 Islamic State Muslim countries, and 1 Jew country, and the rest are Christian and Buddhist countries. Although India has 79% Hindu majority, Hindus and Hinduism are constantly threatened and shamed by specifically Muslim community. India accepted all religions and has freedom of expression and religious practices, much like western Christian countries. However, Hindu minorities in the neighboring Muslim countries are religiously persecuted. Hindus are unable to practice their faith and observe their religious rituals in any Islamic countries.

WHAT IS TABLIGHI:

It is important to understand what is Tablighi. Tablighi means ‘proselytizing and traveling’. Tablighi is the world’s largest faith-based moment, an influential Islamic group that travels, preaches about Islam and spreads the ideals of Islam and proselytizes with 250 million followings, spreading across 200 countries. Tablighis primarily focus on vulnerable and lost youth looking for identity, marginalized population and mostly illiterate people in the rural areas. They reject modernism, westernization, and secularism. Fundamentally, they are different from the proselytization of the non-Muslims. This ideology is focused on  proselytizing and bringing back Muslims to fundamental and true Muslims, emulating the lifestyle of 7th century Prophet Mohammed. Their ‘apolitical’ stance helps avoid media and governmental inquiries. They operate largely in secrecy. Even without any public advertisement, they seem to arrange large congregations throughout the world around the same time. Astonished? Although they work with local mosques, college campuses, in small traveling groups usually, they do have headquarters throughout the world. Established by Maulana Ilyas Kandhalwi in 1927 in Nizamuddin Delhi, India, Delhi is the world’s headquarter. His great-grandson Maulana Saad Kandhalwi declared himself as the ameer (head) of Tablighis, under whose leadership the jamaat (ijtema = religious congregation) in Delhi occurred. This organization has been associated with Al Qaeda and Hezbollah. Many countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and central Asia have banned them. The first time you may have heard about it in the United States after the 9/11 attack. It is said that TJ has been used as a cover or springboard for the Islamist political movements.

National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
The above picture shows Jamaat Tablighee Ijtima in Malaysia on 9-12 July 2009 which was attended by more than 200,000 thousand Muslims from around the world. Wikimedia Commons

TABLIGHI JAMAAT IMPACT ON INDIA:

World Tablighi headquarter Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi is a busy center with hundreds of people daily. The congregation was planned originally for March 8-11 but occurred on March 13-15, although gathering went on throughout the month of March. Estimated 9000 attended, including approximately 2,100 foreign preachers. It was found that the foreign preachers came into India with tourist visas, lied about the visit purpose, participated in religious congregation violating visa rules. At that time, international travelers were already instructed to 14-day self-quarantine. Of course, they did not.

On the 13th, Markaz was given a notice, 23rd the police placed further warning, and even though PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on the 24th, the Markaz saw no end to their activities. Sadly, over 2,000 were found living in the Markaz when it was raided. And thousands of attendees spread across into various parts of the country taking along the disease with them and endangering the health of the country’s people. Furthermore, when identified and quarantined, we have witnessed the most ridiculous humiliation by the violators.

Spitting on doctors, pelting stones on health workers,  beating up police officers, walking nude around the women nurses, listening to vulgar songs around healthcare workers, passing on indecent comments and teasing women workers, urinating and defecating in front of the quarantine center wardroom, demanding chicken ‘biriyani’ over hospital food…some of the unimaginable ways to embarrass healthcare workers and refusing to follow government and health department instructions. A Muslim fruit seller was caught spitting on the fruits before selling and cutting fruits with the spat-on-knife got arrested. These are not one-off isolated incidents but massively coordinated. It’s happening throughout the country. Which country will tolerate this kind of behavior? Iran, Saudi Arabia, perhaps? But the liberal leftist western media is defending such disgraceful behavior. What kind of punishment they will face in Islamic countries for such shockingly shameful acts? Why should India tolerate this insolence, intimidation, and violence? Why should India suffer from this shameless uncouth and revolting behavior? 

Thus far 1445 cases were found linked with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi, out of 4281 cases. Essentially, one-third of all cases are linked to TJ of Delhi and 35% of all cases that spread across 21 states. State of Assam had no cases until the first one identified linked with TJ of Delhi. 97% of cases in Assam, 91% in Tamil Nadu, 73% in Telangana, 63% in Delhi, 53% in Uttar Pradesh are connected to TJ. Thus far, 25,500 has been quarantine who attended or came in contact with the attendees. Over 1700 foreigners out are blacklisted by the Indian government. The darkness of Corona engulfed India.

Video evidence surfaced since then, where Maulana Saad explained to his followers that lockdown was a conspiracy by the Hindus to break Muslim unity, inspired his followers to die in the mosque, and advised to listen to the doctors who believe in only ‘Allah’, no one else. The followers should reject the instructions of the government authority to maintain Muslim unity. An FIR has been filed against Maulana Saad with the charges of negligence, spreading infectious disease, disobedience of government order, the punishment of criminal conspiracy; but he is missing since then. 8 Malaysians were arrested under suspicion caught at  the Delhi airport while getting onto special envoy. And this religious preacher is rich.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT IN MALAYSIA:

16,000 people attended Tablighi ijtema in Sri Petaling mosque outside Kaula Lumpur from Feb 27th to March 1 which spiked up the coronavirus cases in Malaysia. Although Malaysia identified 10,500 attendees, many traveled back to other south Asian countries. About 1500 infected foreigners were from the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Malaysian officials are desperately trying to identify thousands of local participants who have not come forward.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT IN PAKISTAN:

TJ Raiwind Lahore on March 12-14 gathering attracted 250,000 attendees including 5,300 foreign Tablighi preachers. Pakistan had quarantined 25,500 attendees including 1500 foreign preachers. 2 Palestinian TJ members traveled back to the Gaza strip from Pakistan with the virus. In Pakistan, doctors refusing to report to work, clerics refusing to shut down mosques, parents unwilling to quarantine children and themselves, quarantined people have spat on police and trying to escape quarantine facilities (arrested later). Now, Tablighi mosques have been shut down.

CONNECTING THE DOTS:

Have you noticed the congregation timelines worldwide? Did you notice the similarities in the behaviors of TJ members elsewhere? Notice the large gathering? I find it incredibly fascinating that though they operate secretively, and claim that they don’t keep a list of their members, no one knows who their members are, they seem to bring thousands of people at one place in a very organized way, that too globally. FASCINATING?

Some fanatics have been abusing, attacking and threatening Indian media outlets and issuing violent threats against the anchors for exposing the truth. They are uncomfortable about India’s crackdown on terror and claiming TJ was unfairly targeted. And the leftist western media force is taking advantage in their effort to blame India. Oh by the way, was it just India, who fell victim of their activities?

Government authorities are pleading them to come out of hiding and test, so the rest of the country’s people can be saved. TJ since has been called as super-spreaders, visible weapon, Taliban jihad, ticking human bomb, corona jihad or corona terroristsThe fact that they are hiding, escaping, spitting, defecating, urinating, abusing the Govt, healthcare workers and law enforcement bodies is creating tremendous anger. On top of this, their leader goes in hiding – Is this not creating suspicion? A young man had been shot dead for criticizing them, right outside his house. No one can criticize them, no laws apply to them. They seem to have a sense of entitlement. Sadly, they simply have no regrets, no remorse, no apologies thus far. But they go on a threatening-spree to point finger at Hindus and India and the media outlets who had been bringing us truth by labeling them nationalists. Why shouldn’t India protect the country from this terrible mindset?

National Safety of India Endangered by Islamist Missionary Movement
After Covid-19 outbreak, President Trump stayed firm about this Chinese Corona Virus, media took the side of China and did not support the President. Pixabay

Also Read: Infant Sleep issues Linked To Mental Health Problems in Adults

CONTROLLED WESTERN LEFTIST MEDIA:

Somewhere in the November 2019 the virus was started in Wuhan, China. However, even though President Trump stayed firm about this Chinese Corona Virus, media took the side of China, did not support the President. When former U.S. Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden has been a cozy candidate who defended China even though he had a controversial past for securing Chinese business contracts for his family members media spared him from any questioning. These are the same leftist media outlets who pushed Trump impeachment for the last 3 years, filled with lies, deception, and duplicity. These are the same ones who pushed appeasing articles to Iran after Qaseem Sulaimani was taken down by Trump administration. These are the same outlets that propagated the narrative of ‘religious scholar’ to describe terrorist extremist leader of Islamic State Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. They failed to take responsibility to strengthen this country and pushed anti-America agenda. Now, the globalists are focused on anti-India anti-Hindu propaganda

CONCLUSION:

Indian government should protect its citizens and western media MUST NOT interfere to compromise India’s safety and security. This is the first time India has taken strict actions against age-old intimidation of Hindus and India. India must NOT be silent anymore and cave into globalist propaganda. Appeasements must stop. It is about justice, not about Hindu-Muslim propaganda. The Indian government must be strict with the violators no matter who they are.

Previous articleInfant Sleep issues Linked To Mental Health Problems in Adults
Next articleSwiggy Integrates Premium Home Delivery Platform “Scootsy”

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Scientists Warn About Airborne Spread of Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
A report in The New York Times says a group of 239 scientists from 32 countries will publish an open letter to the World...
Read more
India

Online Searches Fall for Tik ToK, WeChat, ShareIT After Ban in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese owned apps has impacted online searches for those apps. A study found that on the June...
Read more
Education

CBSE Partners Facebook to Provide Training on Digital Safety

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced a partnership with Facebook to provide training on digital safety, online well being and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,994FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Scientists Warn About Airborne Spread of Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report in The New York Times says a group of 239 scientists from 32 countries will publish an open letter to the World...
Read more

Online Searches Fall for Tik ToK, WeChat, ShareIT After Ban in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese owned apps has impacted online searches for those apps. A study found that on the June...
Read more

CBSE Partners Facebook to Provide Training on Digital Safety

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced a partnership with Facebook to provide training on digital safety, online well being and...
Read more

Asthma Doesn’t Trigger Covid-19 Severity: Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting Covid-19 or affect its severity, according to new research. The team from Rutgers...
Read more

Staying up Late Linked to Asthma in Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dear parents, if your teenager child is not going to bed early and is hooked to screen late in night, read this carefully. Researchers,...
Read more

‘Good Screen Time vs Bad Screen Time’ for Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented measures taken worldwide to contain its spread have disrupted nearly every aspect of children's lives. Caregivers and educators...
Read more

Children Raised with Pet Dogs to Have Better Social-Emotional Skills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Young children from dog-owning households have better social and emotional wellbeing compared to those who do not own a dog, say researchers. For the findings,...
Read more

Swiggy Integrates Premium Home Delivery Platform “Scootsy”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Foodtech unicorn Swiggy on Monday said it has integrated its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy as well as its restaurant partners within the Swiggy...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,994FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada