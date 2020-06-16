Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 2 in 5 Indian Professionals Believe in Decrease of Jobs in Recent...
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

2 in 5 Indian Professionals Believe in Decrease of Jobs in Recent Times: LinkedIn

2 in 5 Indian professionals are not optimistic about getting back jobs soon, in the times of the pandemic

0
Indian professionals are not optimistic about getting jobs
A survey by LinkedIn shows that 2 in 5 Indian professionals are not optimistic about getting jobs soon. Pixabay

As the Indian workforce navigates a shrinking job market in lockdown times, two in five professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, a new LinkedIn survey said on Tuesday as per tech news.

The news comes as bittersweet for Indian professionals as more than one in three stated they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Professionals from healthcare, manufacturing and corporate service industries anticipate a decrease in personal spending and personal investments in the next six months, according to the findings of the fortnightly LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index based on responses from 2,903 professionals in the country.

Indian professionals are not optimistic about getting jobs
Indian professionals as more than one in three stated they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews. (Representational Image). Pixabay

This findings showed that while India’s overall confidence remains steady, the country’s confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward.

However, employees at large enterprises (firms with over 10,000 workers) are more confident about the future of their employers when compared to their peers from mid-market and SMB companies.

The findings showed that 41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next six months, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now.

However, “the enterprise professionals are least confident about the future of their jobs, finances and careers, when compared to their SMB and mid-market peers”.

The findings showed that 52 per cent of healthcare, 48 per cent of corporate services, and 41 per cent of manufacturing professionals anticipate a decrease in investments in the next 6 months.

Indian professionals are not optimistic about getting jobs
31% of education professionals think they would be effective when working remotely. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Also Read: How is the South Asia Economy Recovering from Covid-19?

Over the past three months, many organizations have shifted to a remote working model to circumvent the pandemic and ensure business continuity.

Three in five marketing professionals feel confident about being effective when working remotely, joined by more than half of project management and engineering professionals, who are also confident about the effectiveness of remote working.

In contrast to this optimism, only 39 per cent of HR, 36 per cent of finance, and 31 per cent of education professionals think they would be effective when working remotely, said the survey. (IANS)

Previous articleHow is the South Asia Economy Recovering from Covid-19?
Next articleImportant to Test Covid-19 in Asymptomatic Pregnant Women: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Spending a lot of time and effort to achieve the perfect base only to find it all slipping, melting, and creasing due to sweat...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Katrina Kaif’s Natural Makeup Look, with Tips From Her

NewsGram Desk - 0
Still longing for Katrina Kaif's au-natural lockdown look? She gives you a one-stop solution to flawless glowing skin. Kay Beauty brings a long-lasting, non-crease brightness...
Read more
Entertainment

Deewaar: The Film Showing Hinduism in a Bad Light

NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamism was very subtly promoted by Salim-Javed in mainstream cinema back in the old bollywood days. And the movie Deewaar was their high point....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spending a lot of time and effort to achieve the perfect base only to find it all slipping, melting, and creasing due to sweat...
Read more

Get Katrina Kaif’s Natural Makeup Look, with Tips From Her

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Still longing for Katrina Kaif's au-natural lockdown look? She gives you a one-stop solution to flawless glowing skin. Kay Beauty brings a long-lasting, non-crease brightness...
Read more

Deewaar: The Film Showing Hinduism in a Bad Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamism was very subtly promoted by Salim-Javed in mainstream cinema back in the old bollywood days. And the movie Deewaar was their high point....
Read more

Deep Clean and Disinfect your Shoes with These Tips

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic has reinforced the value of good hygiene and self-care in our lives. Observing the best hygiene practices is the new norm,...
Read more

Turn Your Workstation To a Gaming Station, With These Tips

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The mere thought of adapting to the new era of working remotely might feel daunting, however, it has become the new normal to ensure...
Read more

Find Out about China’s Vile Plans and Its Ties With Harvard

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though many might find this strange however what is about to be revealed in this article might blow your mind. Harvard University is...
Read more

90% Indians Binge on Streaming as Data Usage Reaches 11GB per user a Month

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As data consumption touches over 11GB per user a month in India owing to the lockdown times, 90 per cent people are spending more...
Read more

10 Greatest Udit Narayan Hits of All Time

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
One can clearly say that Udit Narayan has dominated the male playback industry of Bollywood for a long time. This magical singer has sung...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada