Friday, June 19, 2020
Indian Intelligence Red Flags 52 China-Linked Mobile Apps

Over 50 China-linked mobile apps have been red flagged by Indian intelligence

The apps which came under the radar of the Indian agencies include TikTok. Pixabay

Intelligence agencies in India have red flagged about 52 China-linked mobile applications, including TikTok, UC browser, Xender and SHAREit, over concerns related to safety and privacy of users, according to a media report.

The government needs to either block access to these apps or advise people to stop their use, according to the intel inputs, said the Hindustan Times report on Wednesday, citing sources.

The report comes amid growing chorus from Indian activists to boycott Chinese products due to the border tensions between the two countries in Ladakh.

The recommendations of the intel agencies have backing of the National Security Council Secretariat which determined that certain China-linked applications could be detrimental to the country’s security, said the report citing an unnamed government official.

The list of over 50 Chinese apps also includes WeChat. Pixabay

The apps which came under the radar of the Indian agencies include TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, and Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab).

Also in the list of Chinese apps is Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master — Cheetah, CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, and Parallel Space, among others.

Discussions on the recommendations are currently ongoing as the evaluation of security risk requires examination of each app, said the report. (IANS)

