Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Indian Student Chose The US To Pursue Higher Education
EducationLead Story

Indian Student Chose The US To Pursue Higher Education

Indian students comprised nearly 20 percent of the over one million

0
US
Indian Students always prefer the US for higher education. Pixabay

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, around 2,00,000 Indian students chose the US as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year.

As per the Open Doors Report of the Institute of International Education (IIE), released on Monday, Indian students comprised nearly 20 percent of the over one million (10 lakh) students from around the world.

The IIE has been conducting an annual statistical survey on international students in the US since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Over the last few decades, the US has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India.

“Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: the United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy,” Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, said.

US
The US has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India. Pixabay

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA advising centers at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) throughout India — New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

EducationUSA is a global network of advising centers in 170 countries that is supported by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) – the Fulbright Commission of India, is a binational organization that promotes mutual understanding between the United States and India through educational and cultural exchanges.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अजीम प्रेमजी, भारत के सबसे परोपकारी इंसान 

Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation. All centers are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer information about opportunities to study in the US, helping Indian students find the best program and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the US.

Open Doors reports on international scholars at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English Programs. The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the US Department of State builds relations between the people of the US and the people of other countries through academic, cultural, sports, professional and private sector exchanges, as well as public-private partnerships and mentoring programs.

ALSO READ: Evinacumab Drug Reduces Bad Cholesterol By 50%

Approximately 50,000 participants annually embark on these exchange programs, including the flagship Fulbright Program and the International Visitor Leadership Program. ECA also sponsors the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarships for US undergraduates with financial need, the Critical Language Scholarship Program in support of US foreign language study abroad, and the EducationUSA network of over 400 advising centers worldwide, which provides information to students around the globe who wish to study in the US.

Since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, ECA has revamped its exchange programs as appropriate to include part- or full-time virtual components or deferred exchanges until such time that they can resume. (IANS)

Previous articleIncrease in Platinum Jewelry Market
Next articleActor Sonu Sood Appointed As The State Icon Of Punjab

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Actors Who Saw A New Life To Their Career On OTT Platforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing a fresh lease of life...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Quick Remedies Of Skincare Routine For Brides-To-Be

NewsGram Desk - 0
For brides-to-be, there is no substitute for a consistent skincare routine and a well planned pre-bridal appointment with a dermatologist. If you haven't done...
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Sonu Sood Appointed As The State Icon Of Punjab

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Actors Who Saw A New Life To Their Career On OTT Platforms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing a fresh lease of life...
Read more

Quick Remedies Of Skincare Routine For Brides-To-Be

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
For brides-to-be, there is no substitute for a consistent skincare routine and a well planned pre-bridal appointment with a dermatologist. If you haven't done...
Read more

Actor Sonu Sood Appointed As The State Icon Of Punjab

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful...
Read more

Indian Student Chose The US To Pursue Higher Education

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, around 2,00,000 Indian students chose the US as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year. As per...
Read more

Increase in Platinum Jewelry Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers are willing to spend more than usual on jewelry after the Covid-19 crisis is over, says a recent global study by Platinum Guild...
Read more

Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community....
Read more

Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, it enriches modern literature with just as many voices and expressions...
Read more

Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there's a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada