Tuesday, March 16, 2021
84% Indian UHNWIs Reassed Succession Planning Due To COVID
Business

84% Indian UHNWIs Reassed Succession Planning Due To COVID

According to the survey, 30 per cent of ultra-wealthy Indians placed 'transferring of wealth to the next generation' in the top three worries than 16 per cent who see it as an exciting opportunity

Business

Knight Frank, an international property consultancy, in their Attitudes Survey 2021, cited that 84 per cent of Indian ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19.

UNHWIs from countries such as Canada (90 per cent), Turkey (85 per cent) and South Africa (80 per cent) has primarily redefined succession planning; globally, around 60 per cent of UHNWIs have reassessed their succession planning during the pandemic.

According to the survey, 30 per cent of ultra-wealthy Indians placed ‘transferring of wealth to the next generation’ in the top three worries than 16 per cent who see it as an exciting opportunity.

In the global context, 28 per cent of UHNWIs respondents positioned this in the top three worries, and 23 per cent of respondents see opportunity in 2021.

When asked respondents whether they had reviewed their succession plans towards property investment owing to the on-going pandemic, globally, 48 per cent of family offices have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning, compared with almost 60 per cent of UHNWIs.

Business
Knight Frank, an international property consultancy, in their Attitudes Survey 2021, cited that 84 per cent of Indian ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19. Pixabay

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said,”The hard-hit global pandemic has disproportionately affected the older generations for growing wealth, making them reassess their succession planning attitudes. The younger generation can lead their wealth to new heights as they come equipped with a different thinking process and tech-savvy background. Despite being a challenging year for the Indian economy and some sectors, Indian UHNWIs are more optimistic about the country’s economic growth and expect their wealth to increase in the year 2021. With its various economic reforms and policy amends, India has attracted global investors, which resulted in a positive outlook for the economy.”

In the Attitudes Survey, 89 per cent of Indian UHNWIs respondents opined that new investments opportunities opening up in the post-Covid world will largely excite them for wealth creation. While 61 per cent expects that technology disruption will also play a vital role, 23 per cent of ultra-wealthy Indians expect an improvement in domestic government policy will help them grow wealth.

The overall Attitudes Survey is based on responses from more than 600 private bankers, wealth advisors and family offices representing a combined wealth of more than $3.3 trillion. (IANS/KR)

