Friday, April 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth
BusinessLead Story

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

Despite several government schemes and policies supporting women's entrepreneurship, the awareness is quite low -- only 11 percent

0
WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR
Women in India are leading a cultural revolution. Pixabay

Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US (50 percent) and the UK (24 percent), according to EdelGive Foundation Report. The study, conducted across 13 states, focuses on the challenges, impact on health, socio-economic security, and family well-being outcomes of women entrepreneurs, providing a complete overview of women entrepreneurs and the ecosystem within which they thrive.

Around 80 percent of women, from semi-urban and rural India, feel a significant improvement in their socio-economic and cultural status after starting an enterprise.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Women in India are leading a cultural revolution — building their businesses, paving the way for future aspiring women entrepreneurs. Their role is pivotal in enhancing the economic growth of the country, employment generation, and industrialization,” Vidya Shah, Executive Chairperson of EdelGive Foundation, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Women’s Empowerment Showcased Through Dairy Sector In UP

“The adoption of policies and implementation of schemes that provide appropriate training, incentivization, economic and cultural recognition is key to the success of women entrepreneurs in India,” Shah added. However, there are still significant gaps in terms of financial knowledge and resources available to women entrepreneurs along with marketing, production, technological and socio-cultural challenges faced by them.

Despite several government schemes and policies supporting women’s entrepreneurship, the awareness is quite low — only 11 percent. Thus, the uptake is just 1 percent, the report showed. Lack of awareness about financial aid and schemes, non-availability of required documents, perception of the process to use these schemes as ‘complex’, and have no assets to put on the mortgage, were some of the inhibiting factors behind this. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose
Next articleWould Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more
Entertainment

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US...
Read more

Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to...
Read more

Being a Content Creator Does Not Gurantee You Film Roles: Shibani Bedi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Shibani Bedi, who is known widely as Instagram's Prabha Didi, was recently seen in the feature film "Flight". The online sensation, who is trying...
Read more

What Is India Reading, Amidst The Second Wave Of The Pandemic?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the last year, the pandemic has led people to spend most of their time indoors as they maintain social distance. As India now...
Read more

Biggest North-South Collaborations Coming Up In Mainstream Indian Cinema

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actors and actresses of North and South Indian film industries joining hands are not new. Bollywood and South stars collaborating on-screen have been a...
Read more

Coronavirus Predominantly Spreading Via Air: Lancet Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is predominantly transmitted through the air, according to a new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada