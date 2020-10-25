Sunday, October 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Indian Women Prone to More Aggressive Breast Cancer at Younger Age
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Indian Women Prone to More Aggressive Breast Cancer at Younger Age

Researchers says that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed to cancer very early

0
Breast Cancer
The study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, examined the characteristics of breast cancer in Indian- and Pakistani-American and non-Hispanic white women in the US. Unsplash

In a major US study, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms of the disease, at a younger age.

The study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, examined the characteristics of breast cancer in Indian- and Pakistani-American and non-Hispanic white women in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Our results provide an insight into breast cancer in Indian and Pakistani women, suggesting several hypotheses to guide future scientific studies to better understand the risk factors,” said study author Jaya M Satagopan from the Rutgers University in the US.

The researchers reviewed incidence data among Indian and Pakistani women between 1990 and 2014.

They also reviewed disease characteristics, treatment and survival data between 2000 and 2016 for 4,900 Indian and Pakistani women and 482,250 non-Hispanic white women with breast cancer.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

They found that the occurrence of breast cancer in Indian and Pakistani women was lower than in non-Hispanic white women; however, the number of Indian and Pakistani women diagnosed with breast cancer increased over the years.

Breast Cancer
Prior cancer research has shown that fewer Indian and Pakistani women participate in scientific studies and that several socio-cultural factors may delay their seeking health care. Unsplash

Indian and Pakistani women with breast cancer were more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and at more advanced stages of the disease.

In addition, they received more subcutaneous or total mastectomies than non-Hispanic white women.

While the researchers found that Indian and Pakistani women were less likely to die of breast cancer than their non-Hispanic white counterparts, their health was tracked for a shorter time.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने हिंदुत्व पर अपना दृष्टिकोण किया स्पष्ट

Prior cancer research has shown that fewer Indian and Pakistani women participate in scientific studies and that several socio-cultural factors may delay their seeking health care.

Research also has shown poor mammogram screening rates in Indian and Pakistani women, which is linked to a lack of family support, beliefs that cancer is divine punishment for past deeds, having lived in the US for less than 10 years, low English proficiency and a lack of faith in the health system.

The study indicated that there are important differences in this population that justify further studies to better understand biological, sociocultural, and system-level factors such as interactions with the health system, affecting breast cancer screening patterns.

Also Read: Need for Continuing the Polio Immunization During Pandemic

“As the South Asian population grows, it is imperative that we work to promote health equity in cancer prevention, screening, early diagnosis and treatment through community engagement and a team science approach,” said study author Anita Kinney. (IANS)

Previous articleHow to Prepare a Successful Vacation Rental in 5 Easy Steps
Next articleNew Model Predicts Risks of Developing Irregular Heartbeat

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Model Predicts Risks of Developing Irregular Heartbeat

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new model that uses machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence, may help predict which patients with kidney disease are at...
Read more
Business

How to Prepare a Successful Vacation Rental in 5 Easy Steps

NewsGram Desk - 0
Maximize your vacation rental by discovering essential steps for increasing bookings, providing a quality stay, and earning positive reviews.  Follow these 5 easy steps prepare...
Read more
Lead Story

Popular Games Millennials Are Playing Post Pubg Ban

NewsGram Desk - 0
While PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is currently banned in India and despite several attempts by the game lovers to somehow play it...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Model Predicts Risks of Developing Irregular Heartbeat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new model that uses machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence, may help predict which patients with kidney disease are at...
Read more

Indian Women Prone to More Aggressive Breast Cancer at Younger Age

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major US study, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more...
Read more

How to Prepare a Successful Vacation Rental in 5 Easy Steps

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Maximize your vacation rental by discovering essential steps for increasing bookings, providing a quality stay, and earning positive reviews.  Follow these 5 easy steps prepare...
Read more

Popular Games Millennials Are Playing Post Pubg Ban

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is currently banned in India and despite several attempts by the game lovers to somehow play it...
Read more

B’Town Stars In Digital Edition Of Lakme Fashion Week

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week saw B'Town stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khattar, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, and Aparshakti Khurana turn...
Read more

Dussehra 2020: India Celebrates The Victory Of Good Over Evil With Vijaya Dashami

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
India is known as the land of festivals, and the festive season starts as soon as the calendar reaches October. One of the most...
Read more

Stars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, astronomers have found compelling evidence that the planets begin forming while stars are still infants and they grow up together...
Read more

Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada