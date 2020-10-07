Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Most Indian Workforce Seek Mental Health Help from Robots
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Most Indian Workforce Seek Mental Health Help from Robots

Indian Workforce Feel Robots Help Mentally Better than Humans

0
Indian Workforce
9 out of 10 workers in India seek help from robots for mental health issues. Unsplash

As Covid-19 takes its toll on the mental health of people globally, over 9 in 10 persons in Indian Workforce think robots can support their overall well-being much better than humans, a new Oracle study said on Wednesday.

A whopping 91 percent of the Indian workforce surveyed said they would prefer to talk to a robot over their manager about stress and anxiety at work, according to the study by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory firm.

The study of more than 1,000 employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-level executives across 11 countries found that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased workplace stress, anxiety, and burnout for people all around the world, and they prefer robots instead of other people to help.

Nearly 93 percent of people said their mental health issues at work negatively affect their home life while 95 percent of those surveyed believed companies should be doing more to support the mental health of their workforce.

For the Indian workforce, 65 percent feel that they are working more than 40 hours per month and 32 percent feel the burnout from overwork.

“There is a lot that can be done to support the mental health of the global workforce and there are so many ways that technology like AI can help. But first, organizations need to add mental health to their agenda,” said Emily He, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud HCM.

Workforce
Nearly 76 percent of people globally believe their company should be doing more to protect the mental health of their workforce. Pixabay

While 70 percent of people globally have had more stress and anxiety at work this year than any other previous year, 84 percent of the Indian workforce felt more stress and anxiety.

This increased stress and anxiety have negatively impacted the mental health of 78 percent of the global workforce, causing more stress (38 percent), a lack of work-life balance (35 percent), burnout (25 percent), depression from no socialization (25 percent), and loneliness (14 percent).

“The pandemic situation has witnessed HR dealing with a crisis which has no precedence to draw wisdom from. HR is coordinating communication, facilitating remote working, helping keep workers stay productive, and assisting with mental wellbeing needs,” said Shaakun Khanna, head of HCM applications, Asia Pacific, Oracle.

The new pressures presented by the pandemic have been layered on top of everyday workplace stressors, including pressure on the global workforce to meet performance standards (42 percent), handling routine and tedious tasks (41 percent), and juggling unmanageable workloads (41 percent).

The most common repercussions globally were sleep deprivation (40 percent), poor physical health (35 percent), reduced happiness at home (33 percent), suffering family relationships (30 percent), and isolation from friends (28 percent).

Workforce
For the Indian workforce, 65 percent feel that they are working more than 40 hours per month and 32 percent feel the burnout from overwork. Pixabay

As boundaries have increasingly blurred between personal and professional worlds with people working remotely, 35 percent of people are working 40+ more hours each month and 25 percent of people have been burned out from overwork.

“Despite perceived drawbacks of remote work, 62 percent of people globally find remote work more appealing now than they did before the pandemic, saying they now have more time to spend with family (51 percent), sleep (31 percent), and get work done (30 percent),” the findings showed.

Also Read: Here’s How Mobile Applications Gain Our Attention

Nearly 76 percent of people globally believe their company should be doing more to protect the mental health of their workforce, the report mentioned. (IANS)

Previous articleMental Health Day: A Concern on Caregiver Exhaustion

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mental Health Day: A Concern on Caregiver Exhaustion

NewsGram Desk - 0
Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers...
Read more
Business

Ronak Sarda: Covid-19 Has Forced Companies To Do Better For Customer Gratification

NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining that the fear of contraction while going out and related safety concerns have increased screen time on mobiles and laptops, Ronak Sarda, the...
Read more
Lead Story

The Unprecedented Oil Wealth In Guyana And Suriname, And Opportunities For Trinidad

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir Guyana in the Southern Caribbean is set to receive the highest estimated total income from its multi-billion-barrel oil and gas resources...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,126FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Most Indian Workforce Seek Mental Health Help from Robots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As Covid-19 takes its toll on the mental health of people globally, over 9 in 10 persons in Indian Workforce think robots can support...
Read more

Mental Health Day: A Concern on Caregiver Exhaustion

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Zig Ziglar said a healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa. While talking about sound mental well-being, one must think about caregivers...
Read more

Ronak Sarda: Covid-19 Has Forced Companies To Do Better For Customer Gratification

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining that the fear of contraction while going out and related safety concerns have increased screen time on mobiles and laptops, Ronak Sarda, the...
Read more

The Unprecedented Oil Wealth In Guyana And Suriname, And Opportunities For Trinidad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir Guyana in the Southern Caribbean is set to receive the highest estimated total income from its multi-billion-barrel oil and gas resources...
Read more

Tiger Shroff Reveals His Cheat Day Mantra

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, who is heavily into fitness, has revealed his cheat day mantra when it comes to working out. Tiger took to...
Read more

Spotify Launches ‘Search By Lyrics’ Feature for IOS And Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app that will allow users to search for...
Read more

Social Media Posting Linked To Hate Crimes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that posts about refugees on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter may have contributed to...
Read more

Google Assistant Rolls Out New Features To Make It More Accessible For People With Disabilities

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has brought new updates to its Assistant that will help people with disabilities gain more independence in controlling smart devices and appliances around...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,126FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada