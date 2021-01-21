Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Indians Acknowledge Dalai Lama As An Important Cultural And Spiritual Influencer
IndiaLead Story

Indians Acknowledge Dalai Lama As An Important Cultural And Spiritual Influencer

Dalai Lama as India's spiritual icon

0
Influencer Dalai Lama
Influencer Dalai Lama. Flickr

Around two-thirds of Indians acknowledge Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as an important cultural and spiritual influencer here, according to the IANS C-Voter Tibet Pall. In the survey, which included a sample size of 3,000 people spread across the country, 68.5 percent of the respondents agreed that the Dalai Lama has played a significant role in reviving ancient Indian culture.

The survey suggested that a huge chunk of the population considers the Dalai Lama as an Indian spiritual leader, and not as a foreigner. The spiritual leader found more acceptance among the female respondents with around 66 percent of them agreeing to the query posed. The 14th Dalai Lama also remained most popular in the age group of respondents above 55 years with 68.5 percent of them concurring with the query asked in the survey.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The survey outlined that the Dalai Lama has garnered more approval as an Indian religious icon among upper-caste Hindus. Around 70 percent of the respondents belonging to this group voted in favor of him. However, the survey also found that the Dalai Lama’s popularity reached only half the population of Muslims with only 55 percent of them agreeing upon reckoning his identity as a spiritual leader simultaneous to Tibet here.

Influencer Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama also remained most popular in the age group of respondents above 55 years. Flickr

Surprisingly, the Northeast region, which seems to be the most influenced by the Buddhist culture, least recognizes the Dalai Lama as India’s spiritual icon, as compared to other regions of the country with 57 percent of the respondents approving him as an important cultural and spiritual influencer in India, as per the survey.

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama: The Past Is Past From Today

However, the respondents from the Western part of the country gave the Dalai Lama an approval of 68 percent. As per the 2011 Census, the region with the highest Buddhist population in the country was Maharashtra, which falls in the Western part of India.

The findings of the survey have suggested contradictory outcomes. On one hand, it could be considered a great achievement of assimilation, but on the other hand, it also tells that not being aggressive on the China front has diluted the Tibetan brand identity of the Dalai Lama. (IANS)

Previous articleGender Bias In Hiring Likely To Impact Employers
Next articleStudy: Psychological Well-Being Declined More In Men

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more
Lead Story

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more

Planning To Visit Seychelles Island, Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The exotic island of Seychelles known for its pristine beaches reopens borders to all countries worldwide. The much-anticipated news by the tourism industry, considering...
Read more

Study: Psychological Well-Being Declined More In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychological well-being could affect both genders but it declined more in men as compared to women during the second wave of the pandemic, a...
Read more

Indians Acknowledge Dalai Lama As An Important Cultural And Spiritual Influencer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Around two-thirds of Indians acknowledge Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as an important cultural and spiritual influencer here, according to the IANS C-Voter...
Read more

Gender Bias In Hiring Likely To Impact Employers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are an employer then you need to be unbiased while making hiring decisions or else it can cost you and your company...
Read more

IIT- Guwahati Researchers Reveal New Clues on How Stars Die

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have revealed important clues to understand the death of massive stars and have also revealed...
Read more

Samsung Electronics Introduces Its First-ever Water Purifier

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electronics introduced its first-ever water purifier as the tech giant enters the fast-growing home water purifier market amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend. Samsung unveiled...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada