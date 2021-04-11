Sunday, April 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Indians applaud British Columbia's gesture to mark Ambedkar's birthday as Equality Day
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead StoryWorld

Indians applaud British Columbia’s gesture to mark Ambedkar’s birthday as Equality Day

The Proclamation was made on April 1 by the Lieutenant Governor of the Province of British Columbia, Janet Austin, declaring that "April 14, 2021, shall be known as 'Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day' in the Province

0
Columbia
Dr. Prakash Ambedkar pointed out that this was in tune with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's doctrine of "positive revolution in all oppressed human societies". Wikimediacommons

The decision of British Columbia province of western Canada to celebrate the upcoming 130th birth anniversary of Architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 14 as ‘Equality Day’ has been hailed by his kin in Mumbai and other prominent Indians, who term it as “yet another acknowledgment of his growing global acclaim”.The grandsons of Ambedkar – Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Dr. Prakash Ambedkar and Republican Sena President Anandraj Ambedkar – say that their grandfather is already an icon for the depressed classes of society and now the world is also recognizing this in a big way.

“The decision of the British Columbia government is indeed a great honor India and even his family — The principles of Equality, enshrined in the Indian Constitution due to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, have inspired many other countries which secured independence after the 1950s to include similar fundamentals in their own Constitutions,” Dr. Prakash Ambedkar told IANS.

“The Republican Party of India (RPI-A) and myself are moved by this honor to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in the British Columbia province — I shall write a letter of thanks to the government there,” an elated Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

He recalled how Dr. B.R. Ambedkar worked hard all his life, often surviving on a small loaf of bread, studying 18 hours daily at the Lehman Social Sciences Library during his days at the Columbia University in New York (USA), and later became its most famous alumnus to be honored with a statue (bust) there in 1995.

“The British Columbia gesture has made us all extremely proud, it shows that the world understands and appreciates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s philosophy of Equality, the first person to propound it after Lord Gautam Buddha, for the upliftment of the oppressed sections,” Anandraj Ambedkar told IANS.

Columbia
The decision has struck a warm chord among Indians elsewhere in Canada, like a hospitality industry professional Shirish Deshpande in Mississauga in Ontario.Wikimediacommons

The Proclamation was made on April 1 by the Lieutenant Governor of the Province of British Columbia, Janet Austin, declaring that “April 14, 2021, shall be known as ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day’ in the Province. Decreed in the name of Queen Elizabeth II, the Proclamation noted that British Columbia is ‘a culturally diverse province comprising many peoples and communities. It added that the “Indigenous people, Black people and people of color in British Columbia continue to experience systemic racism, injustices, discrimination, and hate” and the province’s government was committed to address all forms of racism.

Dr. Prakash Ambedkar pointed out that this was in tune with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s doctrine of “positive revolution in all oppressed human societies”, while Anandraj Ambedkar said “it respects (Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s) his humanitarian role as the emancipator of the persecuted people world over.

Athawale feels the latest recognition proves that “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar belongs not just to India but to the humanity and all tyrannized people everywhere on Earth”, and said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a deep respect for him. The decision has struck a warm chord among Indians elsewhere in Canada, like a hospitality industry professional Shirish Deshpande in Mississauga in Ontario.

“It has made all Indians here very proud – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar taught the world to end all kinds of discrimination and his legacy is being followed in many parts of the world,” Deshpande told IANS.In 2015, the York University, Toronto, unveiled his bust, and in 2016, Carleton University, Ottawa celebrated his 125th birth anniversary, he added.’

Columbia
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who had converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, passed away peacefully on December 6 that year and his funeral was performed at Dadar Chowpatty in Bombay the next day, attended by over 500,000 people. Wikimediacommons

A legendary jurist, economist, social reformer, anthropologist, and political leader, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was born in Mhow (now in Madhya Pradesh) town on April 14, 1891, as the 14th child of Ramji M. Sakpal and Bhimabai R. Sakpal with family roots in Ambadawe village of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, and belonged to the Mahar (Dalit) caste. Facing the scourge of discrimination, untouchability from an early left a deep scar on his psyche, and barely six years old, he moved to Bombay (Mumbai, now) and became the only ‘untouchable’ student at the famed Elphinstone High School.

ALSO READ: Interesting Life Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar

By the time he was 15, he had an arranged marriage with a 9-year old girl, Ramabai, the next year (1907), he graduated from the University of Bombay in 1912, later went to Columbia University, New York, and London School of Economics acquired two PhDs, became a Barrister, was conferred with top academic honors and accolades.

On return to India, he joined the Freedom Movement, with Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and others, became a Minister of Labour in the Viceroy’s Executive Council and a Member of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Later, after the country’s Independence on August 15, 1937, he became India’s first Law Minister in Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet and also Chairman of the new Constitution Drafting Committee. After a glorious life dedicated to the common masses, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who had converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, passed away peacefully on December 6 that year and his funeral was performed at Dadar Chowpatty in Bombay the next day, attended by over 500,000 people. (IANS/JC)

Previous article18% Couldn’t Get A Covid-19 Jab When They Went For Vaccination: Survey
Next articleA Book On Rani Lakshmibai called ‘Queen of Fire’, Ready To Launch

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Human Cannibalism Is Still Practiced In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht What Is Cannibalism? Cannibalism is described as eating all or a part of another being of the same species as food. The practice...
Read more
India

Varanasi To Be Named As Sanskrit City

NewsGram Desk - 0
Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Here’s How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order

NewsGram Desk - 0
A good skin care regimen is a must for healthy skin. Along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Human Cannibalism Is Still Practiced In India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht What Is Cannibalism? Cannibalism is described as eating all or a part of another being of the same species as food. The practice...
Read more

Varanasi To Be Named As Sanskrit City

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be known as the Sanskrit city in the world. Varanasi has the maximum...
Read more

Here’s How To Apply Skincare Products In The Correct Order

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A good skin care regimen is a must for healthy skin. Along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order...
Read more

Bizarre Things That Only Exist In North Korea

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- Jaya Choudhary North Korea is a country well known for its secrecy, poverty, human rights violations, and its enigmatic leader Kim Jong Un. However,...
Read more

89% Indians Ready To Travel As India Began Its Vaccination Roll out Drive

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new online survey has found that 89 percent of Indians are ready to travel to their favorite domestic destinations with more confidence and...
Read more

China Granted Approval For Clinical Trials Of New Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has recently been approved for clinical trials. The new recombinant Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the National Vaccine...
Read more

Global Adoption Of 8K TVs To Reach 72 Million Households In 2025: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The adoption of 8K TV will begin to build momentum over the next few years, reaching 72 million households worldwide by 2025, a new...
Read more

Experts: World’s Largest Contract Chipmaker’s Planned Expansion Won’t Alleviate Global Shortages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Plans by the world's largest contract chipmakers for a record $100 billion capacity expansion will just mildly dent a growing worldwide shortage of semiconductors...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 게임 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
stoney patch on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
xo 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
خرید اسکیت on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
judi online on Entertainment
judi online on Health
her explanation on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi online on Health
the original source on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
blog on Entertainment

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,521FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada