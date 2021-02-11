Thursday, February 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Indians Are Increasingly Opting For Healthy Food
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Indians Are Increasingly Opting For Healthy Food

Indians are increasingly opting for healthier food and dessert options like caesar salads and burrito bowls rather than the traditional biryani and pizza

0
food
Healthy foods are increasingly popular amongst Indians. Pixabay

After binging a lot on junk food during the lockdown, Indians are moving towards healthier food options as a new survey on Thursday showed that people are ordering healthier, nutritious food in 2021.

According to Swiggy’s Health Hub survey based on lakhs of orders, healthy food orders saw a jump of 20 percent in January as compared to December, clearly indicating a resolve to start the year on a healthy note.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

While most binged-on biryani and pizzas on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery app witnessed a rise in healthy meals and even healthy desserts being ordered on the first day of the year.

Dishes such as millet khichdi, multi-grain masala dosa, Mexican burrito bowl, caesar salad, corn sandwich, along with Belgian bites and sugar-free ice cream made for the maximum orders, the food delivery app said in a statement.

food
Salads are becoming more popular than biryani. Pixabay

India’s IT hub Bengaluru was crowned as the city with the maximum orders for healthy food in the country.

A look at city-wise preferences for healthy meals shows that Hyderabad ordered the most barbeque grilled salads, protein guacamole bowls, and healthy breakfasts.

ALSO READ: India Willing To Share Covid Vaccine With Canada

Mumbaikars opted for burrito bowls, caesar salads, homestyle north Indian khichdi, and combos. And healthy eaters in NCR ordered healthy breakfast items such as poha and upma — protein salads and bowls for other meals.

The survey also reported that the average calorie count per meal was higher for lunch orders at 360 calories with people ordering meals with 335 calories for dinner orders. (IANS)

Previous articleCritical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables
Next articleCould Take 6-9 Months For The New Vaccine- AstraZeneca

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Could Take 6-9 Months For The New Vaccine- AstraZeneca

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it could take between six to nine months to produce Covid-19 vaccines that are effective against new variants of the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet -- particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat -- are more likely to stay...
Read more
India

India Willing To Share Covid Vaccine With Canada

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and many other Indo-Canadian organizations have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Could Take 6-9 Months For The New Vaccine- AstraZeneca

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it could take between six to nine months to produce Covid-19 vaccines that are effective against new variants of the...
Read more

Indians Are Increasingly Opting For Healthy Food

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After binging a lot on junk food during the lockdown, Indians are moving towards healthier food options as a new survey on Thursday showed...
Read more

Critical thinking Improved with Green Vegetables

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet -- particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat -- are more likely to stay...
Read more

India Willing To Share Covid Vaccine With Canada

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and many other Indo-Canadian organizations have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more

Understanding The Depths Of Human Mind -Gracy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When they were first published, Gracy's stories shocked readers with their sexual candor and frank celebration of female desire. She is now widely recognized...
Read more

5 Online Courses To Boost Your Career

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Covid19 has changed the previous normal scenario and has set new norms to avail things. Gearing up to get back to work...
Read more

Combining Cloth And Medical Masks Can Reduce Exposure To Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently conducted experiments to improve the fit of masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting...
Read more

People On Our Roof: Balancing Between Weight Of Past And Pace Of Present

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virginia Woolf has written thus about the dilemma of being 'locked out' and 'locked-in': "I thought how unpleasant it is to be locked out;...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada