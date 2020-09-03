Thursday, September 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance About 70% Indians Bank Account Owners Do Their Banking on Mobile App
BusinessfinanceLead StoryScience & Technology

About 70% Indians Bank Account Owners Do Their Banking on Mobile App

About 70 per cent of Indian online adults with a bank account do their banking on a mobile app or website using their smartphone

0
Most Indian banking apps lag behind in functionality: Report
Most Indian mobile banking apps, except ICICIs iMobile app, are behind the curve on functionality, says a new report. Pexels

Despite the renewed push for digital due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most Indian mobile banking apps, except ICICIs iMobile app, are behind the curve on functionality, says a new report from market research firm Forrester.

About 70 per cent of Indian online adults with a bank account do their banking on a mobile app or website using their smartphone, show data from Forrester.

However, compared with 2019, banks have improved their user experience only marginally and lag behind in functionality, said the report which evaluated the smartphone apps of five banks in India — Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI).

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, the researchers scored banks’ mobile apps on 39 functionality and 24 user experience criteria.

“While banks have been focusing on improving UX (user experience), they do not give equal attention to all aspects of it. ICICI Bank does a good job of streamlining payment experiences but can do better at error prevention,” said the report.

Most Indian banking apps lag behind in functionality: Report
Functionality scores of ICICI Bank, which emerged as the overall digital experience leader, remained unchanged, said the report. Pinterest

“Axis Bank offers clutterfree visual design and clear content but lacks help pages. HDFC Bank helps customers prevent errors and shares privacy information up front but falters with unclear language and marketing material that impedes progress,”

it added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank does well with its chatbot but stumbles with poor search, the research showed.

Also Read: “Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

“SBI offers good content around spending patterns but fails to provide sufficient privacy and security cues and content,” according to the report titled “The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Indian Mobile Banking Apps, Q3 2020”.

The results showed that functionality scores of four banks fell.

Functionality scores of ICICI Bank, which emerged as the overall digital experience leader, remained unchanged, said the report. (IANS)

Previous article“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana
Next articleAudience Needs To Be Little Sensitive: Youtuber Ashish Chanchalani

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Binay Kumar Singh The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air crash in June that killed 97 people and the circumstances causing it beg a closer...
Read more
Entertainment

My Struggle Is My Strength: Anu Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
As a 14-year-old, Anu Malik working in the film industry, he once saw composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal at Mehboob Studio. Overawed, he ran away, wondering how...
Read more
Entertainment

Four Top Filmmakers Set to Unite For Series About Love

NewsGram Desk - 0
Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar, are all set to direct new films as part of a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Binay Kumar Singh The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air crash in June that killed 97 people and the circumstances causing it beg a closer...
Read more

My Struggle Is My Strength: Anu Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As a 14-year-old, Anu Malik working in the film industry, he once saw composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal at Mehboob Studio. Overawed, he ran away, wondering how...
Read more

Four Top Filmmakers Set to Unite For Series About Love

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar, are all set to direct new films as part of a...
Read more

Karisma Kapoor Finds Happiness in Simple Little Things

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Karisma Kapoor finds happiness in simple little things. On Thursday, Karisma took to her Instagram account and posted a picture sitting in her balcony....
Read more

Smartphone Game Can Improve Mental Well-Being

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that turning mobile mental health intervention into a smartphone game can potentially improve mental well-being. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the...
Read more

Sexual Harassment at Workplace Increases Risk of Suicide Among Workers: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Workers who have been exposed to sexual harassment at their workplace were at a greater risk of suicide and attempting suicide, warn researchers. The findings...
Read more

Cycling Gaining Popularity As Mode Of Workout In Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As gyms remain off the radar for most people due to safety concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people are moving to free-weight and cardiovascular...
Read more

Actress Kirti Kulhari Travels amidst Covid-19, Feels Blessed

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently spending time and travels to the mountains in Himachal Pradesh, and she truly feels blessed. "And finally the actual morning......
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,165FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x