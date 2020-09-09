Wednesday, September 9, 2020
IndiaLead Story

Here’s What Indians Are Most Fearful About With Regard to The Pandemic

Infecting family members and colleagues and being in a hospital are two things which the highest number of Indians are fearful of

Indians most fearful of infecting family, going to hospital: Survey
LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand the extent of the spread among social networks of people, and psychology and fear of the virus. Unsplash

India now has close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and has overtaken Brazil to become the second most infected country in the world after the US. Cities like Delhi, which seemed to have got a grip on how to manage the infection, have again started to witness a spike in the number cases with daily caseload quadrupling in the last three weeks amking people fearful of the pandemic.

After a lot of dialogue in various circles about how citizens are coping up with Covid-19, LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand the extent of the spread among social networks of people, and psychology and fear of the virus. The survey received over 24,000 responses from people residing in 221 districts across the country.

In the first question, citizens were asked what is the one thing that they are most fearful about with regard to the pandemic. Five per cent said social alienation, 29 per cent said infecting their family members or colleagues, 22 per cent said being in a hospital, 8 per cent said their case becoming extreme, and 6 per cent said dealing with local officials.

Indians most fearful of infecting family, going to hospital: Survey
29% people said that they’re afraid of infecting their family members or colleagues. Unsplash

Seventeen per cent mentioned other reasons and loss of earnings, family care, lack of information etc. were their biggest fear, while 13 per cent said they were not fearful about anything.

This shows that when it comes to Covid-19, infecting family members and colleagues and being in a hospital are two things which the highest number of Indians are fearful of.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: रूस ने भारत से कोरोना वैक्सीन केलिए मदद मांगी

In the second question, citizens were asked how Covid-19 has impacted their social network, which is their family, extended family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, business associates etc., including themselves.

Thirty-one per cent said they knew six or more individuals who had Covid-19 while 34 per cent said they knew 2-5 individuals who have contracted the disease. Twelve per cent said they knew one individual who had Covid while 20 per cent said that no one around them has been infected so far.

Indians most fearful of infecting family, going to hospital: Survey
12% individuals said they knew one individual who had Covid while 20% said that no one around them has been infected so far. (Representational Image). Unsplash

This means that 77 per cent citizens now have one or more contacts in their social network who had been infected with Covid-19.

In a similar survey conducted in May and July this year, this number stood at 31 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, showing how quickly the virus is spreading in the social networks of people.

Also Read: Exercise May Not be Able to Beat Covid-Stress

When asked how many individuals in their social network in the last six months did not get a Covid test done despite having symptoms and instead went into self-quarantine or treatment at home, 14 per cent said more than 10 people, 10 per cent said 6-10 people, 14 per cent said 2-5 people and 10 per cent said one individual. As many as 52 per cent of the respondents were unsure about it.

Many people are scared of getting a test done due to the fear of getting admitted to a government hospital or due to the high treatment expenses involved in some private hospitals. (IANS)

