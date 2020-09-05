Saturday, September 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Indians Rekindling Their Love For Musical Instruments
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Indians Rekindling Their Love For Musical Instruments

Pandemic causes spike in musical instrument lessons, e-orders

0
Musical Instruments
Violins are typically comprised of spruce or maple wood. Unsplash

Stay-at-home mandates have had people filling their extra time with hobbies, interests and learning. With music being a popular go-to, across all age groups, Indians seemed to rekindle their love for learning and playing music, especially musical instruments.

As consumers stayed indoors maintaining social distancing and focused on meeting their essential needs, e-commerce site Flipkart witnessed an uptick in categories within the entertainment and learning space – musical instruments being one of them, they told IANSlife in an email.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates. 

“In the last quarter, we have seen the category of musical instruments grow by 40 percent in comparison to the pre-Covid period,” said the online marketplace, which currently hosts a wide variety of instruments including guitar, musical keyboard, violin, harmonica, ukulele, tabla, flute, Dholak, and recording equipment such as amplifiers, microphones, sound mixers, and controllers, among others.

Musical instruments
Piano has over 12,000 parts, 10,000 of which are moving. Unsplash

One of the most trending instruments on the site during the past few months has been the Ukulele, which is a small four-string guitar. Flipkart said that more than half of the demand for these instruments came from Tier 3 and other markets.

On heightened interest for music classes online, especially for instruments, Tanuja Gomes, the Co-Founder and Co- CEO of Furtados School of Music told IANSlife, “As mental wellness is taking a preceding especially in the current times, yes, we have witnessed surge in demands for entry level instruments.”

Also Read: Here Are Some Educational Podcasts For You This Teacher’s Day

“We have also seen a mammoth shift for online music education. Across all age categories we are witnessing demand; some are exploring music education for recreational purpose, some are enrolling for accredited certificate plans, millennials want to add new skills in their portfolios and many want to just pick up as it has been part of their bucket list for long. After our recent research internally, 83 percent of our customers want to continue learning online as it offers them ease and convenience.”

The music school has taught over 20,000 students in last five months, covering music education at large, denoting the keen interest in learning and playing music during these difficult times. (IANS)

Previous articleCause of Common Cold May Help Prevent Influenza: Study
Next articleNature Has Been My Biggest Teacher: Bhumi Pednekar

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more
Environment

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy...
Read more

Kindness Can be Good for Health, Well-Being: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, the researchers have revealed that performing acts of kindness and helping other people can be good for people's health and...
Read more

Arthritis Drugs Can Improve Early Stages of Heart Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs used to treat initial signs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can also improve the early stages of heart disease, according to a new study. Having...
Read more

Harness the Power of Technology to Make Teaching, Learning Joyful: Vice-President

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Emphasising the need for more use of technology in education that has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday...
Read more

Nature Has Been My Biggest Teacher: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says nature has been her biggest teacher in life. Bhumi opened up on the subject on the occasion of Teacher's Day...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x