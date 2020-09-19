Saturday, September 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment India's Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

"People's perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position," Kangana wrote

0

Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry from from terrorists such as the nepotism brigade and the drug mafia.

“People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly said he plans to build the “biggest film city” in Uttar Pradesh.

“I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry.. we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities,” she wrote.

She went on to say that best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan-India release but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream release, adding that the trend was “alarming”.

“Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens, also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,” said the Bollywood actress.

Also Read: Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

Kangana added: “We need to save the industry from various terrorists — Nepotism terrorism, Drug Mafia terrorism, Sexism terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, Foreign films terrorism, Piracy terrorism, Labourer’s exploitation terrorism and Talent exploitation terrorism”.

Tagging the Office of the Prime Minister of India, she tweeted: “Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but
@PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world.” (IANS)

Previous articlePlanning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire...
Read more
Environment

Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Himachal Pradesh, in India, is a picture-perfect state that impresses tourists with scenic hill stations, quaint villages, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora...
Read more
Business

Here Is the Kind of Internet Connection That You Need for Your Browsing

NewsGram Desk - 0
For household and commercial use, everyone is looking out for the best internet connection. The internet has immensely evolved with time, and a need...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry...
Read more

Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire...
Read more

Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Himachal Pradesh, in India, is a picture-perfect state that impresses tourists with scenic hill stations, quaint villages, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora...
Read more

Here Is the Kind of Internet Connection That You Need for Your Browsing

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For household and commercial use, everyone is looking out for the best internet connection. The internet has immensely evolved with time, and a need...
Read more

Here’s How Dinosaurs Caused Mammals to Develop Night Vision

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By JoEllen McBride When dinosaurs ruled the earth, life was tough for our mammalian ancestors. So they learned to hunker down during the day and...
Read more

Kongonaphon Kely: A Pocket-Sized Dinosaur Forerunner, Smaller Than a Cellphone

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Meet Kongonaphon kely, a pocket-sized dinosaur forerunner that was smaller than your cellphone. The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was just shy of 4 inches...
Read more

Fitness Is About Finding Balance: Actress Manushi Chhillar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Beauty queen-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar says fitness for her is all about finding a balance, and that is actually a personal experience because each individual...
Read more

Half of the World’s Sandy Beaches Could Disappear by the End of the Century: Scientists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that half of the world's sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century if climate change continues unchecked. Researchers at the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x