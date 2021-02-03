Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment India's First Centre For Wetland Conservation and Management
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

India’s First Centre For Wetland Conservation and Management

As per records, nearly 4.6 per cent of the total land in India are identified as wetlands, covering an area of 15.26 million hectares

0
Babul Supriyo
Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed about the establishment of the centre during a virtual launch event organised on Tuesday. Pinterest

The Union government has announced to establish India’s first Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM) on the occasion of World Wetland Day on Tuesday.

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed about the establishment of the centre during a virtual launch event organised on Tuesday. The CWCM would be annexed to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, an institution under the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change (MoF&CC).

Speaking at the launch, Supriyo highlighted the importance of wetlands in providing various ecosystem services. “The dedicated centre which has been launched today would address specific research needs and knowledge gaps and will aid in the application of integrated approaches for conservation, management and wise use of the wetlands,” he said.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

As per records, nearly 4.6 per cent of the total land in India are identified as wetlands, covering an area of 15.26 million hectares. As many as 42 sites have been designated as wetlands of international importance, also called Ramsar sites, with a surface area of 1.08 million hectares.

The World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on February 2 to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for the people and the planet. This day also marks the date of the adoption of the convention on wetlands on February 2, 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The year 2021 also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Ramsar Convention.

Babul Supriya
Speaking at the launch, Supriyo highlighted the importance of wetlands in providing various ecosystem services. Pinterest

Meanwhile, Supriyo also informed that the Central government will help in building partnerships and networks with relevant national and international agencies.

“Wetland conservation management would serve as a knowledge hub and enable exchange between the wetland authorities of states/Union Territories (UT), wetland users, managers, researchers, policy-makers and practitioners. The Centre would also assist the national and state/UT governments in the design and implementation of policy and regulatory frameworks, management planning, monitoring and targeted research for its conservation,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Study: Cancer Patients Too Can Take The Covid-19 Vaccine

The minister also released publications relating to faunal diversity of all the Ramsar sites in the country and a brochure on designation of Ramsar sites. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia plans to spend 130 billion dollars on military modernisation in the next 7-8 years: Rajnath Singh
Next articleExpectations Out of Indian Union Budget 2021-22 (Opinion)

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Expectations Out of Indian Union Budget 2021-22 (Opinion)

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us awaited Indias Union Budget 2021-22 for its fiscal policy strategy to support growth, as the economy slowly emerges from the pandemic....
Read more
India

India plans to spend 130 billion dollars on military modernisation in the next 7-8 years: Rajnath Singh

NewsGram Desk - 0
India plans to spend 130 billion dollars on military modernisation in the next 7-8 years to strengthen its security apparatus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...
Read more
Lead Story

Lack Of Immediate Direct Support Disappointed The Indian Travel And Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lack of immediate direct support in the budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry. FAITH the policy federation of all the national...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Expectations Out of Indian Union Budget 2021-22 (Opinion)

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us awaited Indias Union Budget 2021-22 for its fiscal policy strategy to support growth, as the economy slowly emerges from the pandemic....
Read more

India’s First Centre For Wetland Conservation and Management

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union government has announced to establish India's first Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM) on the occasion of World Wetland Day on...
Read more

India plans to spend 130 billion dollars on military modernisation in the next 7-8 years: Rajnath Singh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India plans to spend 130 billion dollars on military modernisation in the next 7-8 years to strengthen its security apparatus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...
Read more

Lack Of Immediate Direct Support Disappointed The Indian Travel And Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lack of immediate direct support in the budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry. FAITH the policy federation of all the national...
Read more

First-Of-Its-Kind Wikipedia Introduces Universal Code Of Conduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wikipedia has introduced a first-of-its-kind Universal Code of Conduct that expands on the project's existing policies to create a global set of community standards...
Read more

Study: Cancer Patients Too Can Take The Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer patients too can take the Covid-19 vaccine, but under medical supervision, cancer specialists said ahead of the World Cancer Day on February 4....
Read more

A Potential Alternative To Skin Cancer Treatment Surgery

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a skin cancer treatment that involves injecting nanoparticles into the tumor, killing cancer cells with a two-pronged approach, as a potential...
Read more

India-US Actively Collaborates In High Technology

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Don Heflin, Charge d'Affaires of the United States in India, said on Tuesday the U.S. industry is actively exploring ways to work with Indian...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada