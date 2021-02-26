Friday, February 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Work on India's First-Ever Cable-Styled Bridge Called "Anji" Goes on in Full...
IndiaLead Story

Work on India’s First-Ever Cable-Styled Bridge Called “Anji” Goes on in Full Swing!

The bridge is being touted as one of the engineering marvels of the Indian Railways

0
Anji Bridge
Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge". IANS

Work on India’s first cable-styled bridge, also called the Anji bridge, is going on in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Raesi district, and 85 per cent of the work was completed by January this year.

The bridge is being touted as one of the engineering marvels of the Indian Railways.

Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge.”

He also attached a photograph of the Chenab bridge. According to Northern Railway officials, the work on the Anji bridge, which is coming up on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) section of Northern Railway in Jammu and Kashmir, is in full swing and the major arches of the bridge will be completed by March this year, while it is supposed to be completed by 2022.

An official said that about 85 per cent work of the bridge was completed by January this year. The bridge is being built on the Katra-Banihal railway line in Kauri village in Reasi district.

Officials said that the bridge will be 359m above the Chenab river bed — 30m higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. An official said that the bridge has been designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and its lifespan will be 120 years.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

According to Railway Ministry officials, it is the seventh-largest arch-shaped bridge in the world as there is no support except on both sides of the river banks. The arch is supported by piers and trusses. One of the supporting RCC and steel pillars is 133m high.

The officials said that the Chenab bridge has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany and the work is being executed by the Konkan Railways. Three agencies — IRCON, KRCL and Northern Railway — with extensive experience in construction of rail lines are involved in this project.

Railway Ministry officials said that many international agencies and premier Indian institutes like IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, DRDO and Geological Survey of India are providing expertise in planning and implementation of the project. Several sets of tunnelling machineries and cranes have also been imported.

Anji Bridge
Work on India’s first cable-styled bridge, also called the Anji bridge, is going on in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Raesi district, and 85 per cent of the work was completed by January this year. Pexels

Once completed, the Anji bridge will connect Katra and Reasi. The total length of the bridge is 473.25m. The length of the viaduct is 120m and the central embankment has a length of 94.25m. It has the support of 96 cables. The concrete pillars of the bridge have been designed to withstand explosions, and it will include a 1.2m wide central verge and a 14m wide dual carriageway.

According to railway officials, the construction activities are in progress on the Udhamur-Katra, Katra-Quazigund and Quazigund-Srinagar-Baramulla sections of the project.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Adds Spice To Film Titles

The Katra-Qazigund leg is the most difficult stretch of this project. The alignment of this stretch, which is almost 129 Km long, passes through the Patni and Pir Panjal ranges.

Railway Ministry officials said that 81.21 km of the total 97.64 km main tunneling and 53.50 km out of 60.5 km escape tunnel works have been completed. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleAlmost 10% of The Total Agricultural Produce Go To Waste in India, Says IARI Director
Next articleAn Agreement To Boost Online Jewellery Retail

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

World NGO Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? (Significance and Facts)

NewsGram Desk - 0
The term NGO stands for a Non-Governmental organization, and it includes a variety of organizations such as “private voluntary organizations,” “civil society organizations,” and...
Read more
Lead Story

68 Percent Women Feel Insecured Due To Rejections Based On Beauty

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, nine out of ten women in India feel they are judged and rejected based on their looks during the...
Read more
finance

Five Things To Be Mindful Of Before Buying A House In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Owning a home is something all of us have dreamt of at some point in time in our lives. At the very outset, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World NGO Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? (Significance and Facts)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The term NGO stands for a Non-Governmental organization, and it includes a variety of organizations such as “private voluntary organizations,” “civil society organizations,” and...
Read more

68 Percent Women Feel Insecured Due To Rejections Based On Beauty

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, nine out of ten women in India feel they are judged and rejected based on their looks during the...
Read more

Five Things To Be Mindful Of Before Buying A House In 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Owning a home is something all of us have dreamt of at some point in time in our lives. At the very outset, the...
Read more

An Agreement To Boost Online Jewellery Retail

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
To provide impetus to Indian gem and jewelry sellers on the global e-marketplace and explore potential business collaborations for sectoral growth, the Gem and...
Read more

Work on India’s First-Ever Cable-Styled Bridge Called “Anji” Goes on in Full Swing!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Work on India's first cable-styled bridge, also called the Anji bridge, is going on in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir's Raesi district, and...
Read more

Almost 10% of The Total Agricultural Produce Go To Waste in India, Says IARI Director

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which helps to increase the production of agricultural produce in the country through its research, is now working...
Read more

Vaccination Centres Expect Manifold Rise in The Number of People To Take Their Jibe For Phase-3!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After the announcement of phase three vaccination which is set to begin from March 1 in the country, the vaccination centres are expecting a...
Read more

Report: WFH Is Causing Eye And Ear Problems Among Young Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Doctors in the Gurugram district say online classes and work from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing eye and ear problems...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://clark209.bestcasecover.com/6.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison136.tarh-o-ideh.com/the-lost-key-to-vaping-found.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Juul Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
james149.sciencemagarab.com/10-e-cigarette-which-will-stone-the-coming-year.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Puff Bar Flavors on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada