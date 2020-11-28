Saturday, November 28, 2020
India’s First Wilderness Park Opened Near Hyderabad

The forest area is about 2,635 acres

wilderness park
The urban park is named after Konda Gorre or Chowsigha, a four-horned antelope. IANS

India’s first wilderness park with a focus on biodiversity conservation, rewilding, and a stated objective to be focused on total inclusivity was opened near Hyderabad on Friday. P. Raghuveer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC), opened the park to nature lovers and adventure-seeking walkers.

The TSFDC has developed the ‘Konda Gorre’ wilderness park at Lalgadi Malakpet, near the Outer Ring Road on the Karimnagar highway, with an accent on sustainability and biodiversity conservation. It has already planted over 10,000 saplings, mostly of forest species. The forest area here is about 2,635 acres, in which a small portion has developed as an urban forest park.

The TSFDC said that the total area will be protected with fencing. The urban park is named after Konda Gorre or Chowsigha, a four-horned antelope.

The wilderness park is part of the overall Konda Gorre rewilding project being undertaken by the TSFDC, under which cycling tracks, jogging paths, nature trails, green cafes, dormitories, campsites, etc are going to be developed in a phased manner.

The ‘Konda Gorre” brand identity was unveiled on the occasion. The program ended with a felicitation for Raghuveer, who is retiring this month. The event was well attended by nature lovers, local villagers, members of some organizations interested in partnering with the project, and others. (IANS)

