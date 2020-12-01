Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Business

India’s Manufacturing Sector Lost Growth Momentum In November

Companies indicated that sales growth was underpinned by resilient demand, though curbed by the Covid-19 pandemic

manufacturing sector
Manufacturing sector has no seen any growth throughout November. Pinterest

India’s manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in November, as a slower order flow and Covid-related restrictions impacted output.

Consequently, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell after posting the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in over a decade during October.

It posted a three-month low reading of 56.3 in November down from 58.9 in October.
“Aggregate new orders rose at the slowest pace in three months,” the Manufacturing PMI report said.

ALSO READ: India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $2.5 Billion

“However, the upturn was sharp and stronger than any seen for eight years prior to September. Companies indicated that sales growth was underpinned by resilient demand, though curbed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In terms of exports, new orders increased markedly in November, with survey participants reporting strong demand for their goods from key export markets. Nonetheless, the pace of expansion eased from October’s recent high. As per the report, the quantity of raw material or input purchases rose at the slowest pace in three months, but one that was historically marked. (IANS)

