Sunday, March 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment India's Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate:...
EnvironmentLead Story

India’s Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate: Report

If new coal mines proceed as planned, without mitigation measures in place, then a major source of greenhouse gas will go unrestrained

0
Coal Mines
Methane is the second biggest contributor to global warming after CO2, with a shorter atmospheric lifetime, but much stronger potency and warming potential. Pixabay

The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the CO2 emissions from all the US coal plants, warned a new report by Global Energy Monitor on Friday.

For India, the report estimates methane emissions to be at 45 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 equivalent emissions over a 20-year horizon and estimates proposed new coal mines to be 52.

The first-of-its-kind analysis surveyed 432 proposed coal mines globally and modelled methane emission estimates at the individual mine level.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Unless mitigated, methane emissions from these proposed mines would amount to 13.5 Mt of methane annually, a 30 per cent increase over current methane emissions.

Methane is the second biggest contributor to global warming after CO2, with a shorter atmospheric lifetime, but much stronger potency and warming potential.

During mining, fractured coal seams and surrounding strata emit methane into the atmosphere.

Ryan Driskell Tate, a research analyst at Global Energy Monitor and author of the study, told IANS: “Coal mine methane has dodged scrutiny for years even though there’s clear evidence it poses a significant climate impact.”

“If new coal mines proceed as planned, without mitigation measures in place, then a major source of greenhouse gas will go unrestrained.”

Coal Mines
The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the CO2 emissions from all the US coal plants, warned a new report by Global Energy Monitor. Pixabay

According to the report, coal mines currently under development would leak 1,135 Mt of annual CO2-equivalent (CO2e) on a 20-year horizon and 378 Mt of annual CO2e on a 100-year horizon.

Based on a 20-year horizon, estimated emissions would exceed the annual CO2 emissions from the US coal plants (952 Mt in 2019).

ALSO READ: Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

The countries with the highest amount of methane emissions (CO2e20) from proposed coal mines are China (572 Mt), Australia (233 Mt), Russia (125 Mt), India (45 Mt), South Africa (34 Mt), the US (28 Mt), and Canada (17 Mt).

Proposed coal mines in China, the US, Turkey, Poland, and Uzbekistan could emit 40-50 per cent of their greenhouse gas emissions in the form of methane, making them among the gassiest proposed coal mines in the world. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleLack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Lack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President

NewsGram Desk - 0
Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the lack of drinking water is a global moral failure...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more
Lead Story

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India’s Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the...
Read more

Lack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the lack of drinking water is a global moral failure...
Read more

Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more

Children With Diabetes Linked To Higher Risk Of Covid19 Complications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. Children with poorly controlled Type-1 diabetes are at 10 times higher risk of Covid-19-related complications and death compared to those with...
Read more

Covid19 Can Cause Inflammation Of The Thyroid Gland

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that some patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 seem to experience inflammation of the thyroid gland that is...
Read more

Global Rollout Of Vaccines Likely To Boost Exports In Upcoming Months

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines along with the Centre's initiatives is expected to boost exports in the coming months, EEPC India said. "Given the...
Read more

International Day of Forest: Plant Trees To Make World More Greener

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The International Day of Forests is on March 21 and the emphasis is on planting trees and saving the environment. At a time when...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada