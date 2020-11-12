Friday, November 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Increase in India's Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Increase in India’s Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October

Retail Inflation was 7.27 percent in September

0
Retail
The CPI for the month of September was however, revised to 7.27 percent from 7.34 percent. Pixabay

India retail inflation rose in October with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.61 percent compared to 7.27 percent in September.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The CPI for the month of September was, however, revised to 7.27 percent from 7.34 percent.

The rise in food prices lifted retail inflation higher. The Consumer Food Price Index increased to 11.07 percent in October from 10.68 percent in September.

ALSO READ: Allahabad University Library to Inculcate RFID Tech

Inflation is a major factor in the Reserve Bank India’s decision on repo rate as low lending rates may raise inflation. In its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting in October, the RBI kept its key interest rates unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic. (IANS)

Previous articleMental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B
Next articleDigital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Digital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian insurance regulator on Thursday said life insurers can get the consent of a prospective policyholder through electronic means in the case of...
Read more
Entertainment

Mental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis, adding that the issue should be given undivided attention. Follow NewsGram...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Loneliness Levels Highest in 20s and Lowest in 60s

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, Dilip V. Jeste, have found that levels of loneliness were highest in the people in 20s and lowest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Digital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian insurance regulator on Thursday said life insurers can get the consent of a prospective policyholder through electronic means in the case of...
Read more

Increase in India’s Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India retail inflation rose in October with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.61 percent compared to 7.27 percent in September. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more

Mental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis, adding that the issue should be given undivided attention. Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Loneliness Levels Highest in 20s and Lowest in 60s

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, Dilip V. Jeste, have found that levels of loneliness were highest in the people in 20s and lowest...
Read more

India Faces Technical Recession: RBI

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the...
Read more

New Face Masks Which Disinfect By Daylight Exposure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have developed a special type of cotton face mask that kills up to 99.9999 percent of bacteria and viruses...
Read more

Allahabad University Library to Inculcate RFID Tech

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Allahabad University (AU) in Prayagraj has initiated the effort to equip its central library with radio frequency identification system (RFID) technology. The technology would...
Read more

Improve in Demand Prospects of Indian Cotton

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As unlocking activity continues, demand prospects of Indian cotton continue improving -- be it local demand or overseas demand, according to a report by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada