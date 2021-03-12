Friday, March 12, 2021
India's Startup Ecosysyem Became an Attraction in The World: PM Narendra Modi
IndiaLead Story

India’s Startup Ecosysyem Became an Attraction in The World: PM Narendra Modi

The PM was speaking at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati after flagging off a replica of the famous Dandi yatra, carried out 91 years ago by Mahatma Gandhi

PM Modi
"Today, countries of the world are congratulating India, putting their trust in India. This is the first glimpse of our glorious future," the PM said. IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s startup ecosystem has become an attraction in the world and is a matter of discussion everywhere. The PM said that India’s personality was getting echoed globally and being taken note of these days.

The PM was speaking at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati after flagging off a replica of the famous Dandi yatra, carried out 91 years ago by Mahatma Gandhi to oppose the salt cess levied by the British.

Modi said: “We are leaving a lasting impression on the science and information sector. India’s startup ecosystem is a world attraction today and a matter of discussion everywhere. India’s capability and personality is getting echoed all across every global platform. Today India is moving towards fulfilling the aspirations of its 130 crore citizens.”

“We are fortunate that we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose simultaneously. This is not only a coincidence but a combination of the vision of India’s past and future. Subhash Chandra Bose had rightly said that India’s freedom struggle is not only against British emperical rule but also against the global empirical rule,” the Prime Minister said.

“Netaji termed India’s freedom struggle necessary for the entire humankind. With the passage of time, Netaji’s saying has been proved true. After India’s Independence, many other nations also became free from empires and empirical rule came to an end in the entire world,” the PM said.

Startups
Speaking on India’s achievements, the Prime Minister said, “Today our achievements are not only for us, but showing the path to the entire humankind. India’s developmental path, intermingled with Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) will be the pathway for the entire world. In the times of Corona, this is also being proved. The entire world is benefiting from the Atmanirbharta of India in vaccine manufacturing. We are helpful in getting rid of everybody’s pain and sorrow. But while doing so we are sacrificing ourselves. This is India’s ideology,” said the PM.

“Today, countries of the world are congratulating India, putting their trust in India. This is the first glimpse of our glorious future,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister on Friday flagged off a replica of the famous Dandi Yatra at the Sabarmati ashram in which 81 ‘Pad yatris’ will reach Dandi on April 6 after completing the 386-kilometre route.

The PM also launched the ‘Azadi ka Amrit’ festival website and the ‘Charkha’ campaign and Atmanirbharta incubator. (IANS/KR)

