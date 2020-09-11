Friday, September 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can't Afford to Miss
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

If you plan to visit Indirapuram, these are the places you can't afford to miss

0
Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can't Afford to Miss
Indirapuram is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the Blue Line metro. Pinterest

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the Blue Line metro via Vaishali and Noida Electronic City stations. If you plan to visit Indirapuram area, these are the places you can’t afford to miss:

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can't Afford to Miss
Shipra Mall is a great choice for shopping lovers as it offers a wide variety of apparel stores. Pinterest

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Shipra Mall

This modern-day elegant multilevel retail complex consists of 100+ stores, along with a multi-screen movie theater and a food court. Shipra Mall is a great choice for shopping lovers as it offers a wide variety of apparel stores. You can find stores of shopping brands like Pantaloons, Van Heusen, FabIndia, FBB, Globus, Nike, etc. Furthermore, you can watch newly released movies with Jam Multiplex and enjoy the food at outlets like McDonald’s, Burger King, Handiram’s, etc. Shipra Mall happens to be one of the most desirable outing spots in Indirapuram.

The mall remains open every day of the week. The timing of weekdays is 11 am-9:30 pm and on weekends, the mall remains open till 10 pm.

Swarna Jayanti Park

Swarna Jayanti Park is a renowned adventure and recreational park in Indirapuram. The park consists of a boating facility, a jogging track, a beautiful Japanese garden, walkways, and a play area for children. All of this stands amidst lush green lawns with fountains and statues of legendary figures. This park will make feel like this is the closest you can get to nature and gives you a sense of relief. And you will also find daily walkers/joggers in the mornings and evenings at the park.

Swarna Jayanti Park is one of the best picnic spots for family outings. The park remains open every day from 5 am-8 pm. 

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can't Afford to Miss
Indian Habitat Center remains closed on Sunday. India Tv

Also Read: Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Indian Habitat Center, Indirapuram

Indian Habitat Center, Indirapuram, is an open-air shopping complex which consists of well-known international brands, a food court, recreational stores & many rides for kids. You can visit this place for shopping, for dinners, for parties, or just stroll around. There are banquet halls which you can book for functions or occasions like engagement ceremonies, birthdays, etc.

The ground floor has an area which is a part of the Decathlon outlet, where visitors can play football/cricket. The ground floor also consists of vendors selling clothes and accessories for cheaper rates. It also contains famous shopping brands and food outlets. And if you want to visit a peaceful pace, then you must go to The Reader’s Cafe at Indian Habitat Center.

The complex remains closed on Sunday and the timings of Monday remain 9 am-9 pm. Otherwise, on all other days, it remains open from 9 am–11:30 pm.

Previous articleSometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi
Next articleThe Story Of Mirabai And Her Devotion For Lord Krishna

RELATED ARTICLES

India

The Story Of Mirabai And Her Devotion For Lord Krishna

NewsGram Desk - 0
The bhajan by Anup Jalota introduced the deep connection Mirabai shared with Lord Krishna. Having such devotion and love towards Krishna that she set an...
Read more
Entertainment

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Story Of Mirabai And Her Devotion For Lord Krishna

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The bhajan by Anup Jalota introduced the deep connection Mirabai shared with Lord Krishna. Having such devotion and love towards Krishna that she set an...
Read more

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood...
Read more

Here’s the Key Concern of Indian Expats Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The thought of returning home from abroad after losing jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a key concern for Indian Expats ,...
Read more

September 2020 Announced As Poshan Maah Or National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bringing into sharp nation-wide focus the indispensable role nutrition plays in the development of not just a child, but communities and the nation at...
Read more

Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the death of a family pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged, and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x