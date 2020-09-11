Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the Blue Line metro via Vaishali and Noida Electronic City stations. If you plan to visit Indirapuram area, these are the places you can’t afford to miss:

Shipra Mall

This modern-day elegant multilevel retail complex consists of 100+ stores, along with a multi-screen movie theater and a food court. Shipra Mall is a great choice for shopping lovers as it offers a wide variety of apparel stores. You can find stores of shopping brands like Pantaloons, Van Heusen, FabIndia, FBB, Globus, Nike, etc. Furthermore, you can watch newly released movies with Jam Multiplex and enjoy the food at outlets like McDonald’s, Burger King, Handiram’s, etc. Shipra Mall happens to be one of the most desirable outing spots in Indirapuram.

The mall remains open every day of the week. The timing of weekdays is 11 am-9:30 pm and on weekends, the mall remains open till 10 pm.

Swarna Jayanti Park

Swarna Jayanti Park is a renowned adventure and recreational park in Indirapuram. The park consists of a boating facility, a jogging track, a beautiful Japanese garden, walkways, and a play area for children. All of this stands amidst lush green lawns with fountains and statues of legendary figures. This park will make feel like this is the closest you can get to nature and gives you a sense of relief. And you will also find daily walkers/joggers in the mornings and evenings at the park.

Swarna Jayanti Park is one of the best picnic spots for family outings. The park remains open every day from 5 am-8 pm.

Indian Habitat Center , Indirapuram

Indian Habitat Center, Indirapuram, is an open-air shopping complex which consists of well-known international brands, a food court, recreational stores & many rides for kids. You can visit this place for shopping, for dinners, for parties, or just stroll around. There are banquet halls which you can book for functions or occasions like engagement ceremonies, birthdays, etc.

The ground floor has an area which is a part of the Decathlon outlet, where visitors can play football/cricket. The ground floor also consists of vendors selling clothes and accessories for cheaper rates. It also contains famous shopping brands and food outlets. And if you want to visit a peaceful pace, then you must go to The Reader’s Cafe at Indian Habitat Center.

The complex remains closed on Sunday and the timings of Monday remain 9 am-9 pm. Otherwise, on all other days, it remains open from 9 am–11:30 pm.