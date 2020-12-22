Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31
EnvironmentLead Story

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

The air quality of the national capital has been deteriorating continuously and remained in the 'very poor' category

0
Industrial units
Delhi industrial units to switch to PNG. Flickr

All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31 next year. This move is aimed at reducing the city’s air quality index which has been deteriorating regularly.

Considering the fact that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality management has issued notices to about 1,644 such industrial units which are running in different areas in Delhi.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Though a sizeable number of industries are using PNG, the Commission stressed the need for all identified industries in Delhi to switch to PNG.  Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) were impressed upon to complete the pipeline network, metering, and associated infrastructure.

“IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units so as to target completion of infrastructure works and complete switch over to PNG, by all the identified industrial units in Delhi, by January 31, 2021,” said a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The DPCC was also directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance. The air quality of the national capital has been deteriorating continuously and remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 373 recorded on Tuesday by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science.

Industrial units
The step is taken to control air pollution. Flickr

“The overall air quality has deteriorated to the higher end of the very poor category as forecast. Surface-level winds are low and westerly. Surface winds are likely to further slow down and surface inversion is likely to form,” SAFAR said.

“Under the calm wind-cold conditions, fog formation is likely in the region. This would be mainly radiative fog as a result of locally generated favorable weather conditions and may not persist longer. Slowing of dispersion owing to low ventilation is forecasted for the next two days.”

ALSO READ: Employment Boosting Steps, Direct Income Transfers Needed Amid Pandemic

Hence, SAFAR said, AQI is forecasted to further deteriorate to the higher end of the “very poor” category by December 23 and December 24. Quite a few regions may even experience severe AQI for a shorter time period, especially during the early morning.

“Secondary particulate formation mechanism (which rapidly multiplies particulate pollution) is forecasted not to be triggered at present.” According to SAFAR, the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 379 and 215 respectively. (IANS)

Previous article2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector
Next article3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more
India

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more
Entertainment

2020 OTT Space Rewind: Set Of Actors Who Made Their Presence Felt

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year that is about to end will go down in the history as one that reorganized entertainment as never before in our lifetime....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more

2020 OTT Space Rewind: Set Of Actors Who Made Their Presence Felt

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The year that is about to end will go down in the history as one that reorganized entertainment as never before in our lifetime....
Read more

Trends Which You Should Leave Behind At The End Of 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 was havoc as the pandemic took over the whole world. Many trends evolved during the lockdown, from Dalogna coffee to Bollywood...
Read more

Rejoicing December 22 National Mathematics Day

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As it's rightly said - mathematics is what you make of it. Perhaps, mathematics is more of Arts than Science and the art lies...
Read more

Decoding Recovery Path Of The Indian economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
No one ever thought of the scale and magnitude of disruption that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the aftermath, the resurgence would...
Read more

Evaluation Of Treatments Of Cardiovascular Disease Till Date

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to an estimate, at present, 4.77 million people die in India due to cardiovascular disease, and this number is increasing rapidly. New treatment...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada