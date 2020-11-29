Sunday, November 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Influenza Infections Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Pneumonia
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Influenza Infections Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Pneumonia

It is still not known if Covid-19 patients are also sensitive to such secondary bacterial infections

0
influenza infections
The presence of HtrA weakens the immune system and promotes bacterial growth. Pinterest

Researchers have now revealed that influenza infections can lead to an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia, which claims many lives around the world every year.

Using an animal model, the study, published in the journal PNAS found that different nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C and other normally cell-protective substances leak from the blood, thereby creating an environment in the lungs that favors the growth of the bacteria.

The bacteria adapt to the inflammatory environment by increasing the production of the bacterial enzyme HtrA. The presence of HtrA weakens the immune system and promotes bacterial growth in the influenza-infected airways. The lack of HtrA stops bacterial growth.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The ability of pneumococcus to grow in the lower airways during an influenza infection seems to depend on the nutrient-rich environment with its higher levels of antioxidants that occurs during a viral infection, as well as on the bacteria’s ability to adapt to the environment and protect itself from being eradicated by the immune system,” said study author Birgitta Henriques Normark from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The results provide valuable information on how bacteria integrate with their environment in the lungs and could be used to find new therapies for double infections between the influenza virus and pneumococcal bacteria.

influenza infections
The lack of HtrA stops bacterial growth. Pixabay

“HtrA is an enzyme, a protease, which helps to weaken the immune system and allows pneumococcal bacteria to penetrate the protective cell layer on the inside of the airways,” said study author Vicky Sender. “A possible strategy can therefore be the use of protease inhibitors to prevent pneumococcal growth in the lungs,” Sender added.

ALSO READ: Report: How Painting, Sketching Eased Lockdown Stress

It is still not known if Covid-19 patients are also sensitive to such secondary bacterial infections, but the researchers think that similar mechanisms could potentially be found in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

“It’s likely that acute lung inflammation, regardless of cause, gives rise to leakage of nutrients and antioxidants, and to an environment that fosters bacterial growth,” Henriques Normark noted. (IANS)

Previous articleReport: Healthy Demand Conditions Accelerates VF Sector’s Recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Report: Healthy Demand Conditions Accelerates VF Sector’s Recovery

NewsGram Desk - 0
Demand for two-wheelers, tractors, and passenger vehicles has led to an accelerated recovery in the vehicle finance (VF) sector over the past six months,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

CPAP Machines Are Saving Lives Of Patients Hospitalized With Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines -- the existing medical treatment -- are saving the lives of patients hospitalized with...
Read more
Education

IIT-BHU And IIT-G Signed A Memorandum To Start A Joint Doctoral Program

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) and IIT-Guwahati has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a joint doctoral program. This...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Influenza Infections Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Pneumonia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now revealed that influenza infections can lead to an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia, which claims many lives around the world every...
Read more

Report: Healthy Demand Conditions Accelerates VF Sector’s Recovery

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Demand for two-wheelers, tractors, and passenger vehicles has led to an accelerated recovery in the vehicle finance (VF) sector over the past six months,...
Read more

CPAP Machines Are Saving Lives Of Patients Hospitalized With Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines -- the existing medical treatment -- are saving the lives of patients hospitalized with...
Read more

IIT-BHU And IIT-G Signed A Memorandum To Start A Joint Doctoral Program

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) and IIT-Guwahati has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a joint doctoral program. This...
Read more

Electronic Skin To Play An Important Role In Next-Generation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Electronic skin or e-skin may play an important role in next-generation prosthetics, personalized medicine, soft robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI), say, researchers. Electronic skin...
Read more

Everyday Activities Can Significantly Enhance Personal Well-Being: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyday activities such as climbing stairs or simply walking to the neighborhood store can significantly enhance our personal well-being during pandemic times, particularly in...
Read more

Emotional Flexibility Is The Key Factor To Healthy Relationships

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Being emotionally flexible is one of the key factors when it comes to longevity and overall health of your romantic and long-term relationships, say...
Read more

Microsoft To Allow App Developers To Bring Android Apps Directly To Windows 10

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is working on a project named Latte that would allow app developers to bring their Android apps directly to Windows 10 with little...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada