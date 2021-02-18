Thursday, February 18, 2021
Innovation Leads You To Learn Various Dance Forms: Madhuri Dixit Nene

The actress, who is fondly called the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood for her moves, shot to superstardom with her numerous blockbusters in the eighties and the nineties, most of which had superhit dance numbers

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri started dancing at the age of three and is a trained classical dancer who has learned Kathak. Pinterest

Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style.

“It is a dance form because there is choreography. There is movement of the body, so it is a dance form. The youngsters are hooked on it and any kind of dancing is dancing for me,” Madhuri told IANS.

“There are so many dances coming in that we are getting to see. Something like free style dancing, somebody did experimental dancing. So, it’s their interpretation of dancing and as you innovate in dance I think we will get to see various dance forms. It is always fascinating to see that,” she added.

Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style. Pinterest

Madhuri started dancing at the age of three and is a trained classical dancer who has learned Kathak. The actress, who is fondly called the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood for her moves, shot to superstardom with her numerous blockbusters in the eighties and the nineties, most of which had superhit dance numbers.

Her popular dances that continue to regale fans even today include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Maar daala (Devdas), Key sera sera (Pukar) and Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak).

The actress will soon be seen judging the dance based reality show Dance Deewane 3. (IANS)

